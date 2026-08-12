Morning Buzz: August 12, 2026

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First Tee - West Michigan awarded grant

First Tee - West Michigan just scored a big win for youth golf! The organization was awarded a $5,000 idea grant from the United States Golf Association to help expand accessible, inclusive golf programming for kids across West Michigan.

The funding will support programs like Play 9, PGA Jr. League, Rise Above Summer Camps, and the organization's Caddie program, all aimed at removing barriers and helping kids feel welcomed on the course.

Since 2011, First Tee - West Michigan has combined golf with life skills education, now serving over 2,500 students annually in Grand Rapids, Holland, Muskegon, and Kalamazoo.

Applications open for Black Bear Youth Hockey Foundation scholarship program

A local hockey foundation wants to keep kids on the ice, regardless of what their family can afford. The Black Bear Youth Hockey Foundation is now accepting applications for its 2026-27 scholarship program, offering a pool of up to $50,000 in need-based aid.

Any Michigan hockey player 18 and under can apply, even if they don't play at a Black Bear rink. THe foundation has already handed out over $250,000 to over 300 players nationwide. The first round of applications closes August 15.

To apply, go to blackbearsportsgroup.com/scholarship.

Bell Fest at Rivertown Crossings

Rivertown Crossings is ringing in the new school year with the first Bell Fest this Saturday from 1 to 3 P.M.

It is a free, family-friendly event packed with hands-on activities, live entertainment, slime making, face painting, and more. Those who donate school supplies to Heart of West Michigan United Way's "Stuff the Bus" program will get an official first bell hall pass, which lets you visit eight participating stops and collect stamps for a chance to win prizes.

Those who complete all eight stops will be entered for a bonus raffle entry, and the first 150 guests who turn in a hall pass with at least four stamps get an exclusive event bag while supplies last.

Dog Days of Summer event at the Scolnik House of the Depression Era

Step back in time this weekend and discover how families kept cool and carried on during the hottest days of summer back in the 1930s. It's happening at the Scolnik House of the Depression Era in Muskegon as it hosts "Dog Days of Summer" this Saturday from 11 A.M. to 3 P.M.

There will be interactive crafts, live demonstrations, and you can try your hand at making homemade ice cream, wash tub laundry, gardening, and more.

Admission is $5 with free parking. Get more information at lakeshoremuseum.org.

Insomnia Cookies' college student cookie giveaway

Insomnia Cookies is giving away 30,000 free six-packs to the class of 2030, with no application or essay required!

Incoming college freshmen can "enroll" by joining Insomnia Rewards and adding their university and graduation year. The first 30,000 eligible students will automatically get a free freshman six-pack reward in their account! Just show a valid student I.D. at a participating bakery through September 14 to cash it in!

Head to try.insomniacookies.com/backtoschool to get enrolled.

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