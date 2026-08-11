Morning Buzz: August 11, 2026

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GRCM unveils "Cosmic Contact" exhibit

The Grand Rapids Children's Museum is blasting off a brand-new LEGO exhibit called "Cosmic Contact" and it opens today!

Kids can build spacecraft and test them against a simulated meteor strike, role play aboard a space station, and step through the star gate into a research station where as the museum puts it, gravity works a little differently! There, builders can create on walls, overhead, and at every angle.

The exhibit was designed with Studio Gyroscope and features a large-scale LEGO mural by local artist Jack Edison. It is included with regular museum admission. For details, go to grcm.org.

FHC Back to School Bash in Kalamazoo

Family Health Center's Back To School Bash is moving to a college campus this year. The annual event helps ensure that children between three to 15 years old in the community are immunized and have the resources they need to return to school prepared to learn.

The event will be held at Western Michigan University's Kanley Track this Friday from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. Families can expect carnival rides, games, healthy food, and free backpacks packed with school supplies. There is an important prerequisite. Well-child checks are still required to attend, and they will not be offered at the WMU site this year.

Family Health Center is urging parents to book those exams now at either of its two Kalamazoo locations. To register for the bash or schedule a well-child check, head to fhckzoo.com.

Family Round Up Fundraiser at The Critter Barn

The Critter Barn in Zeeland is hosting its annual Family Round Up Fundraiser Friday, August 14 from 3 to 7 P.M.

Bounce houses, games, make-and-take projects, face painting, and animal experiences are part of the event, plus food from the Pronto Pups GR truck near the farm's new playground.

Tickets are $15 per person with kids two and under free. Proceeds support The Critter Barn, Michigan's only barrier-free, fully accessible educational farm.

"Against The Grain" at Lowell Arts

What happens when artists refuse to follow the rules of their craft? There's a special event this weekend to let you find out. "Against The Grain" at Lowell Arts brings together seven artists who take familiar materials in surprising new directions.

Visitors will encounter contemporary quilts, tapestry and weaving, sculptural wood, relief carvings, woven sculptural forms, and monotype prints. The show opened in late July and runs through October 3 at the gallery on W Main St, but you can meet the artists at a free open house reception this Sunday, August 16 from 2 to 4 P.M.

For gallery hours and more, go to lowellarts.org.

Play submissions open for Ludington Area Center for the Arts' 2027 festival

The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is now accepting submissions for its fifth annual ten-minute play festival. Each writer can submit one original, ten-minute play with a small cast. No musicals or AI are allowed, and scripts must be submited blind without a name or identifying information attached.

A panel of theater professionals will pick eight plays, and each winning playwright gets a $50 honorarium plus two tickets.

Submissions are due December 1, whil e the festival runs April 9 through 11, 2027. Visit ludingtonartscenter.org to submit your play.

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