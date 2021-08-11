Morning Buzz: August 11

1. A library card gets a person more than just books, but now it also gives people access to area attractions.

The PerkPass allows people to enjoy a free one-time general admission for up to six people at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park, Grand Rapids Art Museum, and Grand Rapids Public Museum.

KDL patrons ages 18 and above can reserve passes online, print their passes, and visit their attraction on the date they reserved.

For more information, visit kdl.org/perkpass.

2. Great Start Collaborative of Kent County is hosting their Books, Blocks, and Balls event this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Alger Heights Great Start.

Everyone who stops by will receive an essential needs of play bag which will include a number of goodies to help with child development.

In addition, 20 community organizations will be participating and providing amazing giveaways, and Kent District Library and Grand Rapids Public Library will also have their bookmobile on site.

3. Hudsonville Ice Cream releasing their fall limited-edition flavor. It's Baked Apple Crisp.

Hudsonville describes it as "apple pie flavored ice cream packed with apple pieces, crispy oat crumbles, and a dulce de leche swirl."

According to the Scoop Locator, the limited flavor is already available throughout West Michigan.

Earlier this year they released Malted Milk Ball and Cinnamon French Toast, which have been big hits.

4. Chipotle is doing their part to help teachers returning to the classrooms, saying they plan to give away $100,000.

To teachers who pay for school supplies out of their own pocket for the year.

The company saying on Twitter they want teachers to respond to their message with a picture of their school supplies receipt with #SuppliesContest for a chance to get reimbursed.

Chipotle, which says they are doing this too, "shed light on a massive challenge facing teaching professionals."

They will give individual teachers up to around $600. The giveaway is available for teachers in all 50 states and Washington D.C.

5. Today is National Sons and Daughters Day.

Mark the day by hanging out with the kids if you're a parent. Go for a walk or maybe head to a local park for some fun.

If your kids are grown and have flown the nest, give them a call and tell them why they're special to you. If you aren't a parent, you're still a son or daughter.

Or call your parents and take them out for dinner if you can.