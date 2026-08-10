Morning Buzz: August 10, 2026

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Mary Free Bed ranks 17 in U.S. News and World Report's "Best Rehabilitation Hospitals"

Mary Free Bed is once again among the best in the nation! U.S. News and World Report just ranked it number 17 in its 2026-27 "Best Rehabilitation Hospitals" list! That's six straight years in the nation's top 20!

Out of 1,131 hospitals evaluated nationwide, Mary Free Bed landed in the top 1% and remains the top-ranked rehab hospital in Michigan. Each year, the hospital helps thousands of patients recover from strokes, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, and amputations.

What started as a single bed in Grand Rapids back in 1981 has grown into a rehabilitation system serving over 120,000 patients a year across 70 locations in five states.

Enchanted Woods Fantasy Faire and Fae Ball

The Enchanted Woods Fantasy Faire and Fae Ball is back for a magical night in a fantasy-filled forest. It returns Saturday, August 15 from 6 to 11 P.M. on a private 22-acre woodland estate in Byron Center.

Guests can explore four magical realms, watch knights battle, take lessons in sword fighting, archery, and belly dancing, then dance the night away under the stars at the Fae Ball. Costumes are required, but organizers say you don't need anything fancy.

Tickets are limited and cost $85. All proceeds support the local nonprofit Grand Rapids Swing Dance Incorporated. For more information, go to eventbrite.com.

Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium playing new Phoebe Bridgers album with visual show

The Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium at the Grand Rapids Public Museum will debut Phoebe Bridgers' new album "Lost Weekend" in full ahead of its August 14 worldwide release. Limited showtimes are running August 10 through 14.

Each session pairs the album with stunning visuals, either a custom dome show from night-sky photographer Babak Tafreshi or an immersive laser show, turning your first listen into a full sensory experience.

Tickets are $15 with three shows daily at 4, 6, and 8 P.M. This is a phone-free event. Get your tickets at grpm.org.

Zeeland Sweet Summer Night movie experience

The City of Zeeland has a special mid week treat for you and the family, turning a downtown location into an outdoor movie theater!

The city hosts "Sweet Summer Night", an outdoor movie experience, this Wednesday on Elm Street between Cherry Street and Main Avenue. The film "Cars" will be screening and it is free to attend.

Concessions and seating open at 7 P.M. with complimentary popcorn and a sweet treat. The film starts at 7:30 and attendees are asked to bring your own chair. For more information, visit cityofzeeland.com.

Tanger Outlets Back-To-School Bash

Tanger Outlets is sending kids back to school in style with its Back-To-School Bash and Touch-A-Truck event this Friday from 12 to 3 P.M.

Families can visit real trucks and emergency vehicles, enjoy face painting and an inflatable obstacle course, plus score free school supplies.

Tanger Deal Days also mean up to 25% off brand like Nike, Adidas, and Old Navy, so you can stock up on new outfits as well.

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