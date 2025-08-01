Morning Buzz: August 1, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Parade of Homes

The 35th annual Parade of Homes is in full swing, running both this weekend and next around Kalamazoo, St. Joseph, Calhoun, Branch, and Van Buren counties.

The Home Builders Association of West Michigan will showcase eight new homes, one remodel, and one virtual home from the area's top homebuilders. You can be a voyeur while checking out the newest Smart Home tech, gorgeous kitchens, living rooms, bathrooms, outdoor entertaining spaces, landscaping, and more.

Tickets are available at any of the homes for $10, or you can get them online for $8.

Head to hbaparadeofhomes.org for more information.

Community cooking lessons from Intersection Ministries

Ever wonder what breadfruit tastes like? Or how to make the best tamales? Maybe you want to make a dish with some rice noodles? Intersection Ministries in Holland is hosting "Real Food Can Connect Us", a community event series that brings people from different cultures and backgrounds together through international cooking lessons and shared meals.

This Saturday's event is focused on Thai food. For this event, guests can participate in a hands-on lesson from local experts to learn how to make a Thai dish and enjoy the meal after.

Even if you don't attend the cooking class, the public is still welcome to join the free meal and cultural celebration starting at 11 A.M.

There is no cost to attend, but space is limited for the cooking class. You can sign up at intersectionministries.org.

Chalk The Block in St. Joseph

Chalk The Block is making St. Joe more vibrant this weekend. Amateur and professional artists will take over Broad Street and the Pleasant Street Plaza today. They will work all day tomorrow and finalize their pieces Sunday.

Guests can participate by voting for their favorites in the People's Choice. There's also a social district, the Friday Night Concert series featuring PT and the Cruisers from 7 P.M. to 9 P.M. tonight.

Tomorrow from 12 P.M. to 4 P.M., young artists can get creative in the Kids Zone, and Saturday Night, enjoy the Lego Batman movie in Milton Park.

Head to stjoetoday.com for all the details.

Back to School Craft and Vendor Market at Tanger Outlets

There's back to school shopping, and then there's the Grand Rapids Back To School Craft and Vendor Market!

Looking for something off the beaten path, a one-of-a-kind item for you or the kids? Whether you're looking for back-to-school clothing, jewelery, or maybe some home decor for adults, this is a great chance to shop a variety of goods all in one place!

It's all at Tanger Outlet Mall this weekend on both Saturday and Sunday starting at 10 A.M.

See Lake Sturgeon at the Shedd Aquarium

See and touch living dinosaurs at Chicago's Shedd Aquarium! The Lake Sturgeon is the oldest and largest fish native to our local habitats. They first appeared in fossil records about 136 million years ago, and they haven't really changed much.

The T-Rex is a baby compared to them, living only about 67 million years ago. The sturgeon's bodies are covered with an armor of bony plates, and guests at the Shedd are able to touch them as part of the exhibit!

Make it part of an end-of-summer trip across the lake. Head to sheddaquarium.org for more information.

