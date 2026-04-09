Morning Buzz: April 9, 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Morning Buzz is sponsored by Biggby Coffee.

2026 Meijer Garden concert lineup revealed

Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park just unveiled its massive 34-show lineup for the 2026 summer concert series!

Running from May 27 through September 16, the roster features a diverse mix of legends and classic acts, including ZZ Top, The Beach Boys, and the farewell tour of Little Feat. This summer also welcomes 13 acts making their Meijer Gardens debut, such as reggae icon Ziggy Marley and pop sensation Matteo Bocelli.

All performances take places in the intimate 1,900-seat outdoor ampitheater. Tickets go on sale to members starting Saturday, April 18 at 9 A.M. with general public sales opening the following Friday, April 24. For a full list of bands, dates, and pricing, visit meijergardens.org/concerts.

Summer and youth camp programs open for Kalamazoo residents

Registration is now officially open for Kalamazoo residents looking to secure a spot in summer camps and youth programs! KZoo Parks is offering a variety of options including Camp KZoo, field trip fest, and the free Super Rec day camp for local youth.

New this year, programs will start one week later than usual on June 15 to allow after-school staff to finish the full school year. Teens ages 13 through 17 can also sign up for the Counselor In Training program, which provides work experience and a stipend of up to $500.

Non-city residents can begin registering starting Monday, April 13. For a full list of sports, arts, and career exploration programs, visit kzooparks.org/programs.

Flight Fridays at the Downtown Market

A fan-favorite tasting event is returning to the Downtown Market! Every Friday this month, you can taste your way through the Market Hall during "Flight Fridays". With 21 local merchants participating, guests can sample everything from smoked fish and steamed bao to sweet treats like ice cream and boba tea flights.

The samples are available from 11 A.M. to 8 P.M. every Friday in April. To see a full list of participating vendors and their curated offers, visit downtownmarketgr.com.

WMU Fly-In

Get ready to take flight for some family fun at the Battle Creek Executive Airport! The students of Alpha Eta Rho at Western Michigan University are inviting the public to the Battle Creek executive Airport for their annual Fly-In.

This Sunday, families can get hands-on with WMU's training fleet and full-motion flight simulators. The five-hour event also features a dedicated Kids Zone with aviation crafts and interactive games. Admission is free to the public.

For more information on how to attend, visit wmich.edu/aviation.

University of Michigan basketball bobblehead collection released after NCAA Championship

Michigan basketball fans are celebrating the Wolverines' historic national championship with a brand-new way to commemorate the victory! The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has just released an officially licensed collection honoring Michigan's 69-63 win over U-Conn. Under second-year head coach Dusty May, the Wolverines secured the program's second national title during a record-breaking 37-win season.

The limited-edition collection features three unique designs, including an iconic cutting down the nets ladder bobblehead, with each piece individually numbered to only 2,026. Shipments are expected to arrive in October.

For more on the collection, visit store.bobbleheadhall.com.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok