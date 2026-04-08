Morning Buzz: April 8, 2026

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City of Holland coordinating Netherlands travel opportunity

West Michigan residents can now discover the roots of their community's Dutch identity through a new nine-day trip to the Netherlands this October. Coordinated by the Holland Visitor's Bureau and Windmill Island Gardens, the "Holland to Holland" tour will visit lesser-known regions like Groningen and Zeeland to explore the ancestry of local immigrants.

Stops include the original home of the De Zwaan Windmill and sites related to Holland Founder Albertus Van Raalte. An informational meeting is scheduled for April 14 at Windmill Island Gardens.

For full itinerary and registration details, visit hollandtoholland.com.

New DASH pilot route launching May 4

The City of Grand Rapids is launching a new DASH pilot route on Monday, May 4 to provide faster and more reliable service through the heart of the city. The reconfigured loop will cut wait times nearly in half with buses arriving every eight minutes to connect passengers to DeVos Place, Van Andel Arena, and the Acrisure Ampitheater.

Mobile GR officials designed the one-year pilot to ensure fiscal sustainability by saving over $7 million in projected costs through 2031.

The free shuttle will operate seven days a week to serve residents, workers, and visitors alike. For more information on the updated route, visit grandrapidsmi.gov.

2026 Grand Rapids Outdoor Fitness Series returns May 11

Get moving for free this summer as Grand Rapids launches its eleventh annual Outdoor Fitness Series! The city is partnering with Priority Health and Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. to offer 16 different weekly classes across local parks and public spaces.

Starting May 11 and running through August 20, residents can attend sessions ranging from yoga to zumba to line dancing at no cost and with no registration required. Classes are held Monday through Thursday at various times and locations including the Blue Bridge and Rosa Parks Circle.

Visit the Parks and Rec section of the city's website for more information at grandrapidsmi.gov.

Five narcan vending machines installed in Muskegon County

Free life-saving narcan is now more accessible in Muskegon County thanks to a new partnership between Trinity Health and local public health officials. Five new vending machines have been installed across the region to dispense the opioid-reversal nasal spray at no cost to the public.

The initiative aims to combat a rise in overdoses by removing barriers to care and placing tools directly into the hands of community members. Kits are available during normal business hours at Trinity Health locations in Muskegon, North Muskegon, Norton Shores, and the health department on Marquette Avenue.

For more information, visit trinityhealthmichigan.org.

GRPL "Poetry as Activism" event

Local voices are taking center stage at the Grand Rapids Public Library for a special event exploring the power of words. Grand Rapids poet laureate Christine Stephens-Krieger will host "Poetry as Activism" this Saturday, April 11 at the main library downtown.

The program features local poets Gleason, Shayna "Akane" Marie, and Diane Baum discussing how creative writing can drive social change and justice. The event is free to the public and runs from 1 to 3 P.M.

For more information on the poets and the program, visit grpl.org.

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