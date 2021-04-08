Morning Buzz: April 8

1. Van Andel has announced its first concert since the start of the pandemic.

Country star Eric Church will play at the arena on January 21, 2022. Tickets go on sale next month.

Keep in mind, the Van Andel Box office isn't open right now, so tickets need to be ordered through Ticketmaster.

2. If you're thinking about signing up for the Tulip Time Virtual Run, they just added some updates.

Runners can participate in the 5K or 10K anywhere at any time. All registered participants will receive a commemorative finished medal, a race bib, an exclusive race buff, and a discount for the Tulip Time Run 2022.

Plus, for the first time ever, RaceJoy is coming to the Tulip Time Run! RaceJoy is a runner-tracking phone app that provides a customizable and interactive virtual race experience with GPS tracking and updates every mile.

For more information, visit tuliptime.com/run. Registration is open now through May 10.

3. Volunteers are asking for your help to get a few parks in Grand Rapids ready for the summer. "My Park Days" is a two-day community-wide cleanup, with projects planned at more than 30 parks in the city.

Volunteers will pick up trash, beautify flowerbeds, and more. The annual Westside Community Cleanup is also part of this initiative.

To see a full list of projects, and which parks are getting some love, head to friendsofgrparks.org.

4. Free cookies? Sign us up! A new option for sweet treats is opening in Grand Rapids, and they're giving away free cookies to celebrate their grand opening.

Crumbl Cookies offers gourmet cookies that are baked from scratch and served fresh all day. The new cookie bakery is located in the shops at Centerpoint.

The grand opening started at 8 a.m. and will go until 10 p.m. Friday is Free Cookie Day, so visit anytime between 8 a.m. and midnight to get one free chocolate chip cookie per person with the download of the Crumbl App.

Social distancing measures will be in place and the offer is available for in-store pickup only.

To learn more, visit crumblcookies.com/grandrapids.

5. Any day is a good day to visit the zoo, but especially today because it's National Zoo Lovers Day.

It's a day used to encourage people to visit their local zoos. Make sure to post pictures using #NationalZooLoversDay.

Can't do it in person? There are plenty of virtual zoos and zoo webcams to check out.

Donations can also be made to observe the day.

Fun fact: there are 350 zoos in the United States.