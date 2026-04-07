Morning Buzz: April 7, 2026

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Make-A-Wish Michigan seeking Wishmakers

It was an unforgettable day for four-year-old Andrew, a young boy recovering from a brain tumor who was able to trade his hospital room for a day to live out his dream of becoming a zoo keeper!

Andrew is one of the thousands of children headlining World Wish Month this April as Make-A-Wish launches its "Wishmakers Wanted" campaign. These granted wishes mean the world to the children battling critical illnesses, and you can make them happen.

For every child receiving a wish, there are two more waiting. You can help erase that waitlist and be the spark for the next child through donations of your time, talent, or treasure. Find out how to help at wishmaker.org.

Movers For Moms campaign seeking donations

Or you can help out here! The annual "Movers For Moms" campaign from Two Men and a Truck and the YWCA of West Central Michigan is happening from now until May 6. The goal is to collect over 8,000 essential items for local women and children escaping domestic abuse.

The team is asking for donations of shampoo, new clothing, and cleaning supplies to be dropped off at marked "Movers For Moms" boxes across the community. Find a full list of drop-off sites and needed items at twomenandatruck.com.

Winonna Judd and Melissa Etheridge co-headlining Allegan County Fair

Two big names in music, Wynonna Judd and Melissa Etheridge are coming to Allegan this fall as the "Raised on Radio" tour hits the fairgrounds! Winonna Judd and Melissa Etheridge will co-headline the Allegan County Fair this September for a powerhouse double-bill performance.

Tickets can be purchased starting this Friday, April 10. If you are an Allegan County Fair follower, keep an eye on your inbox for an exclusive presale code dropping April 9. Grab your seats and see the full fair lineup at allegancountyfair.com.

"Suite Surrender" at Holland Community Theatre

Old-world glamour meets high-stakes hilarity as Holland Community Theatre transports audiences to 1942 Palm Beach. The new production of "Suite Surrender" debuts this Friday, April 10.

The plot centers on two Hollywood divas who accidentally book into the same luxury hotel suite. This fast-paced farce promises nonstop laughs and screwball comedy as staff members frantically attempt to keep the rival stars apart.

The show runs through April 25 with special additional performances added for the Tulip Time Festival in May. Secure your seats at thehollandcommunitytheatre.org.

Ferris State University's 2026 One Day For Dawgs campaign

Bulldog pride is taking center stage as Ferris State University prepares for its biggest fundraising event of the year! "One Day For Dawgs" returns tomorrow, April 8, uniting alumni, students, and the community for a powerful 24 hours of giving.

With an ambitious goal of $300,000, the Ferris Foundation is looking to support over 90 campus causes, from critical scholarships to Bulldog Athletics. Donors can boos their impact through interactive challenges like "Power Hours" and "President Pink's Picks", which unlock additional matching funds throughout the day.

Track the progress or make a donation at ferris.edu/oneday.

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