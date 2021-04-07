Morning Buzz: April 7

1. Venue registration for this year's ArtPrize is now open.

Organizers are looking for spaces big, small, public, private, and outdoors within the ArtPrize District that are interested in hosting exhibits.

Potential venues are being encouraged to register early to take advantage of a 50 percent registration fee discount this Thursday.

Venues are also invited to apply for $50,000 in project grants. The money will be awarded in amounts of up to $5000 each to artists exhibiting large-scale outdoor work. It will also be used to attract artists who might not otherwise participate.

ArtPrize runs from September 16 through October 3 this year.

2. Looking for work? One hiring company is bringing back something they used to offer before COVID.

Express employment professionals of Holland-Muskegon is bringing back its Walk-In Wednesdays at their Holland office on Chicago Drive starting today between 9-3:30.

People can apply every Wednesday for any of the nearly 80 positions open. Their skilled trades openings pay up to $33 an hour, and most of them are entry-level positions including packers, machine operators, and warehouse workers pay between $15 and $20 an hour.

Nearly all of their jobs are located in and around the Holland area.

3. Detroit's Ilitch Family is buying half of an Atlantic City Casino.

The Ocean Casino, which was originally known as Revel has filed for bankruptcy twice and even shut down after opening nine years ago.

The Iltch Family has their name stamped all over Detroit, they own the Red Wings, Tigers, The Little Caesars Pizza Chain, and a casino-hotel in the city.

The amount of the investment is undisclosed.

4. There's a shortage on one of America's favorite condiments, ketchup.

REstaurants have relied heavily on takeout orders to survive during COVID-19, and that caused a need for more ketchup packets. Once those started running low, some eateries began pouring out bulk ketchup into individual cups.

According to the restaurant business platform "Plate IQ," the ketchup shortage has caused packet prices to rise 13 percent since January 2020.

But there is some good news, USA Today, reports that America's most popular brand, Heinz, is working to increase its supplies in order to produce 12 billion packets a year.

5. Today is National Beer Day. Whether your beer of choice is on the lighter side, or a hoppy IPA, today is a day to raise a glass of your favorite pint.

National Beer Day is on April 7 because in 1933, the Cullen-Harrison Act went into law. The measure made the selling of low-alcoholic beverages like beer and wine in the United States legal again.

For the first time in more than a decade, Americans could step outside and enjoy a brew to celebrate.

