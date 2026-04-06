Morning Buzz: April 6, 2026

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KC Football Camp returning to Holland Christian High School

Holland native and NFL quarterback Kirk Cousins is bringing his KC Football Camp back to Holland Christian High School for the first time in seven years. The two-day camp runs June 24 and 25 from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M., with Cousins himself leading drills, sharing advice, and cheering kids on.

There's also a special "Dad's Lunch" from 12 to 1 P.M. on day two, focused on faith, family, and leadership. You can find all the details and sign up at kirkcousins.org/football-camp.

Rolls & Bowls Asian Cuisine opens in Kentwood

Rolls & Bowls Asian Cuisine has made its debut on 28th Street in Kentwood, serving up a menu packed with sushi, ramen, curries, and hibachi favorites. The restaurant blends classic Asian dishes with modern twists, all built around fresh ingredients and bold, comforting flavors.

Owners say their mission is to create a welcoming space where people can gather, connect, and enjoy great food.

Spring Break activities at the Holland Museum

Still need some fun spring break plans for the kids? The Holland Museum is hosting Spring Break Explorers through April 12, packed with hands-on activities that bring science, nature, and art to life.

Kids can try backyard birding, get up close with an indoor petting zoo, or create their own take-home projects during paint and plant sessions. The popular Spark! lab space will also be open on select days with inventive, interactive themes that get young minds thinking big.

Registration is required for some programs, so head to hollandmuseum.org to plan your spring break adventure.

GVSU partnering with Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital

Grand Rapids is taking a big step towards tackling the nursing shortage with a new partnership. Grand Valley State University and Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital are teaming up to offer nursing students tuition support of up to $5,000 per semester for four semesters.

In return, students will step into careers at Mary Free Bed after graduation, helping strengthen the local healthcare workforce. The program also gives students hands-on experience in specialized rehabilitation care, working with patients across a wide range of conditions.

Gilda's Club screening documentary

Gilda's Club Grand Rapids is hosting a free screening of the award-winning documentary "The Life We Have" tonight at 6 P.M. at their clubhouse on Bridge Street.

The film follows Rob Shaver, who has lived with stage four cancer for over two decades and still runs at least a mile every single day, turning movement into a message of hope. The evening will also feature local speakers, wellness experts, and a community push to stay active and connected. It's free and open to all.

Learn more at gildasclubgr.org.

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