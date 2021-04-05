Morning Buzz: April 5

1. A bakery in West Michigan now has its first storefront and it's not in your typical building.

Sweets 4 Days Bakery and Creations went from working in their commercial kitchen in their home last year, to now a shipping container. The Village of Sparta is popping up these shipping containers last year in hopes to spur economic development for new startups and small businesses.

At just 150-square-feet, owners Alesha and Passion had their Grand Opening about a week ago and say their desserts have been flying out the door.

2. Some hunted for eggs on Easter, others hunted for trash. Good weather on Sunday allowed the Grand Rapids Water Protectors to clean up watersheds around Mackay-Jaycees Park ahead of Earth Day.

Sunday was only the first cleanup, and in just a few hours they filled 20 trash bags.

They'll be out at Plaster Creek Family Park next week for those interested in joining up.

3. Today is National Caramel Popcorn Day.

The caramel combo popped up in the early 1800s, and by the end of the century, it had a brand name behind it called Cracker Jack.

A few years later, the sweet treat even made its way into the song, "Take Me Out To The Ball Game."

4. A museum in Cairo, Egypt, is now home to a collection of ancient Egyptian mummies.

The Egyptian Museum of National Civilization officially opened its doors to the public over the weekend. The mummies themselves are scheduled to go on display later this month.

The museum was built in 1936 during the reign of King Farouk. Its purpose was to document the history of civilization, including the Stone Age, Ancient Egypt, and the Coptic Age.

The museum had been closed for several years for renovations.

5. American Airlines is boosting international travel to two destinations in Italy with Quarantine-free flights out of New York City.

The flights to Rome and Milan for passengers who test negative for COVID-19 will be offered from JFK International Airport.

American resumed the Milan flights on Sunday, and Rome flights will start on May 8 with limited service after being suspended for a year.