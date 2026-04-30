Morning Buzz: April 30, 2026

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The Rapid extending hours for Acrisure Ampitheatre shows

Grand Rapids is making it easier to get to the party this summer! Starting May 15, The Rapid will pilot expanded evening service on all Acrisure Ampitheater event nights, helping riders get there and back without the parking headache.

Most routes are included with a few exceptions. Riders can plan ahead at ridetherapid.org or through the Transit app for real-time updates.

Foxtail Coffee opens at the Amway

After months without a cafe, the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel is ready to open the doors to a new chain as Foxtail Coffee officially opens its newest location inside the hotel this Friday, May 1.

The new, 1,458 square-foot cafe replaces the Starbucks formerly at the site. Foxtail offers everything from handcrafted coffee and pastries to breakfast sandwiches and gelato. The new space also features a custom mural by local artist Sue Mulder.

The shop will be open daily from 6:30 A.M. to 7 P.M.

Michigan Museums Association online auction

The Michigan Museums Association is launching an online auction May 4 through May 18, giving you the chance to bid on one-of-a-kind experiences across the state. This includes behind-the-scenes tours, special events, and an opportunity to fire the first cannon of the day at Fort Mackinac.

Proceeds support programs that help museums thrive, from training to advocacy. You can check out the full list and place your bids at 32auctions.com before it closes.

Free community day at the Muskegon Heritage Museum

Even more museum news, you can explore Muskegon's history on the move as the Muskegon Heritage Museum of Business and Industry brings back its popular free community days starting May 2!

One Saturday each month through October, the museum will open its doors from 11 A.M. to 4 P.M. with no admission fee or registration required. Each event features a unique transportation theme. Learn more at lakeshoremuseum.org.

Fulton Street Farmer's Market returns this Saturday

A West Michigan tradition is back! Fulton Street Market kicks off its 104th main season this Saturday, May 2 with dozens of local vendors ready to fill your bags. The market runs Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 8 A.M. to 2 P.M. through October, featuring everything fro farm-fresh produce to handcrafted goods.

It's not just about shopping, either! Programs like SNAP and Double Up Food Bucks help make fresh food more accessible for everyone, and through its food recovery program, over 100,000 pounds of unsold food have been redistributed to the Heartside neighborhood since 2022 at no cost.

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