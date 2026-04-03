Morning Buzz: April 3, 2026

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Blood drives at Rivertown Crossings

The community is rolling up its sleeves at Rivertown Crossings with two chances this month to help save lives through the American Red Cross. Blood drives are set for today and again on Friday, April 24 from 12 to 4:45 P.M. in the multi-purpose room in Grandville.

Donors who give between April 13 and 30 will get a $15 e-gift card. Make your appointment at redcrossblood.org using the sponsor code RIVERTOWNCROSSINGS or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

United Way of the Lakeshore seeking Heroes Celebration nominees

Do you know a local hero? United Way of the Lakeshore is now accepting nominations for the 2026 Heroes Celebration to honor those making a difference in Muskegon, Newaygo, and Oceana counties.

Awards categories include volunteers, community impact leaders, and changemaker awards for professionals in nonprofit, government, education, and faith-based sectors.

Submit your nomination by the April 19 deadline to recognize the people strengthening our communities before the big celebration on May 20 at Trillium Events Center. Nominate a hero today at unitedwaylakeshore.org.

Charitable Union Free Prom Dress Giveaway

Charitable Union in Battle Creek is bringing back its annual Free Prom Dress Giveaway for high school students. Hundreds of styles and sizes will be available at no cost, helping students from any community step into their big night feeling confident and celebrated.

Dresses can be picked up Monday through Wednesday from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M. on the second Saturdays, April 11 and May 9 from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M. at 85 Calhoun Street in Battle Creek.

It's first-come, first-served, so students should bring a valid school ID or proof of enrollment and arrive ready to find their perfect look.

For more information or to donate gently used dresses, visit charitableunion.org.

Hudsonville Ice Cream's 2026 ultimate fan named

Hudsonville Ice Cream has named their ultimate ice cream fan! West Michigan native Luke Braselton has officially secured the title along with a $3,000 cash prize and a year's supply of ice cream.

Luke's lifelong passion for the brand ranges from childhood memories to serving the treat at his own wedding, helping him stand out during the company's 100th birthday celebration search. He will also receive exclusive behind-the-scenes access throughout the centennial year.

Amway Stadium unveils logo

Amway Stadium unveiled its brand-new logo ahead of its 2027 debut! The celebration brought fans together at Kusterer Brauhaus on the West Side for giveaways, food, and a watch party for the U.S. Men's National Team.

The event also scored big for the community, with donated soccer gear heading to David D. Hunting YMCA to support youth programs. When the stadium opens, it will serve as home to AC Grand Rapids and bring new energy, jobs, and year-round events to the city.

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