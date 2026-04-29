Morning Buzz: April 29, 2026

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Ascend Summer Youth Career Readiness Program applications open

Applications are now open for a summer opportunity that helps young people get paid while building real-world job skills! The Ascend Summer Youth Career Readiness Program offers six weeks of hands-on work experience, combined with online training to prepare for long-term career success. Participants ages 16 to 24 can work up to 20 hours a week, earning $15 an hour while developing skills like problem solving and communication.

The program runs June 22 through August 7, with applications closing May 8. To learn more or apply, head to westmiworks.org.

Rockford Cinco de Mayo block party

Rockford is gearing up for the fourth annual Cinco de Mayo Block Party returning to Courtland Street on Saturday, May 2. From 11 A.M. to 8 P.M., the entire block between Monroe and Main Streets will transform into a vibrant festival featuring tacos, live music, and the fan-favorite Tipsy Burro miniature donkeys.

New for 2026, families can enjoy a dedicated kids activity area at the Modern Woodmen grass lot, while art enthusiasts can brows the Rogue River Artists Association Show at the nearby rotary pavilion. The event is free to attend and hosted by F'nK Tacos in collaboration with local businesses.

For full event details and updates, visit the official event page at fnktacos.com.

Peppino's downtown location hosting Griffins watch parties for away games

Griffins fans have a new home base for road playoff action, as Peppino's in downtown Grand Rapids hosts watch parties throughout the Calder Cup Playoffs. It kicks off Thursday at 3 P.M. when the Griffins take on the Moose in Manitoba for game one of the Central Division Semifinals.

Fans can cheer on the team with game day specials including discounted drinks, burgers, and pizzas, plus a little bonus when the Griffins score. It's also a great option for anyone without a streaming subscription, offering one of the only ways to watch road games with fellow fans.

For home games, tickets for the playoff run at Van Andel Arena are available now at griffinshockey.com.

Kalamazoo Farmers Market returns

Fresh flavors are returning as the Kalamazoo Farmers Market kicks off its new season this Saturday, May 2. Located at 1204 Bank Street, the market will run every Saturday from 7 A.M. to 1 P.M. through November, with additional Tuesday and Thursday hours starting in June.

The market is under new operators, but shoppers can expect the same great vendor rates and SNAP benefits along with new additions like a playground and full parking access near the newly completed Don Cooney Cultivation Center.

For more information on vendor updates and market hours, visit kzooparks.org/market.

Smile Cookie Campaign from Tim Horton's

Tim Horton's is bringing back its Smile Cookie Campaign, serving up sweets for a great cause now through Friday.

Fore very Smile Cookie sold, 100% of the proceeds will go directly to local charities, including Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, Mercy Health partners, and Trinity Health Muskegon. The hand-decorated treats feature a classic chocolate chunk cookie with a smiley face for just $2.

Last year, guests helped raise more than $340,000 in the U.S., adding to over 108 million raised since the campaign began.

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