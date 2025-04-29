Morning Buzz: April 29, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Ionia Dog Park Now Open

Dog lovers rejoice! The city of Ionia held a ribbon-cutting ceremony this past weekend to celebrate the grand opening of the Ionia Dog Park at the southwest corner of Adams and Steele Streets.

Mayor John Milewski, the city council, and the Ionia Area Chamber of Commerce officially opened the .75-acre fenced park, which was funded by a community development block grant and city funds.

The park offers separate areas for small and large dogs, agility equipment, drinking fountains, shaded seating, benches, and waste stations.

Animal Art Experience At John Ball Zoo

Unleash your inner artist or simply watch others create! The Society of Animal Artists is hosting its inaugural National Animal Art Experience at John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids on Saturday, May 3 starting at 11 A.M. They're also inviting young artists to participate in their first online Animal Art Experience kid's exhibition.

During the event, award-winning artists Anni Crouter and Rich Tesner will demonstrate their wildlife painting techniques, alongside artists from West Michigan Urban Sketchers from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M., all spread throughout the zoo.

Zoo guests can watch the artists, ask questions, and enjoy complimentary coloring pages for children and details on how to enter SAA's upcoming online kid's art showcase. Get more info at jbzoo.org.

Fulton Street Farmers Market Returns For Season

Grand Rapids' beloved Fulton Street Market returns for its 103rd year! Starting this weekend on May 3, the Market will be open Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 8 A.M. to 2 P.M. through October, boasting local produce, meats, dairy, artisan goods, and more, while also championing food accessibility through programs like SNAP and its food recovery initiative.

The market will also host art fairs, a bipoc night market series, and rummage sales. Keep an eye on their website and social media for updates at fultonstreetmarket.org.

Be A Lighthouse Keeper

Ever want to be a lighthouse keeper? The White River Light Station is seeking volunteers to help keep the light on, but you'll be doing much more than that.

Week-long volunteers stay on-site in a studio apartment with a full kitchen and laundry, while helping preserve Michigan's maritime history. You'll give tours, assist guests, work in the gift shop, and enjoy some of the most stunning views around.

There are also half and full-day lighthouse keeping shifts as well.

To volunteer, you need to be a member of the Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association. Applicants for the association happen year-round, but it's best to apply before October for the following season.

Want more info? Head to splka.org.

Sunday Night Funnies Older American Month Show

The Sunday Night Funnies will host their third-annual Older Americans Month show on Sunday, May 4, at the Spectrum Entertainment Complex.

It features seven comedians aged 50 and over, including Fox 17 meteorologist Terri DeBoer, retired radio host Rick Vuyst, and former radio personality JoJo Girard.

Founder Brian B. highlights the show's diversity and its aim to honor the 50+ population, following previous special shows for black history and women's history months.

Also, the eight-annual Kingpin of Comedy competition is starting May 11. The Sunday Night Funnies is a free, weekly comedy show held at Woody's Pressbox inside the Spectrum Entertainment Complex in Wyoming.

