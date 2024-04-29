Morning Buzz: April 29

1. Trout fishing season starts in May, and this year, a new partnership will help protect and restore Michigan's fish and wildlife habitats.

Saugatuck Brewing Company is joining forces with the Michigan DNR - donating funds from the sale of its Rainbow Rodeo IPA.

The beer is a nod to Michigan being a fly-fishing mecca, celebrating the sport and the tens of thousands of cold trout streams and hundreds of trout lakes.

The brewery will continue to give back to the DNR through trout season which ends in October.

2. A sure sign of warmer weather ahead. Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek is set to reopen for its 47th season on May 1.

To kick off this year's season, the zoo will be unveiling its new, permanent home and habitat for the goats.

The new home will be located on the east side of the park and will serve as an area for the goats to roam, graze, and interact with guests.

In addition to being able to feed the goats, you'll also have the opportunity to go inside the yard and brush them if they wish.

You can go to binderparkzoo.org to become a member, view pricing, or learn more about the zoo.

3. Take a tour of Michigan Maritime Museum's tall ship 'Friends Good Will' during the Tulip Time Festival this May.

The vessel will be docked behind Boatwerks restaurant beginning May 4, and guests can take a complete tour above and below deck.

'Friends Good Will' is a replica of a square topsail sloop built in 1811 for a Detroit merchant, which was captured by both British and American forces during the War of 1812.

It's been an annual visitor to the Tulip Time Festival since 2018. Tours usually take about 15 to 20 minutes once guests are aboard the ship.

Tickets cost $8 per person and you can buy them ahead of time online.

4. Coming soon to Pere Marquette Beach in Muskegon, it's the Foreshore Adventure Run, presented by Huntington National Bank!

It's a 5k obstacle course and runs against Lake Michigan's stunning backdrop. The best part? Every step supports Muskegon Rescue Mission's mission to help those in need.

Get more info and register now at foreshore.org.

5. It’s going to be a hot one around the Midwest this summer.

If you need to cool off, head to the pool! The City Of Grand Rapids will open its pools and splash pads on June 7.

There are three city pools: Briggs Park, Martin Luther King, and Richmond Park. They'll be open daily until August 17.

Admission is $1 for Grand Rapids Residents under 17, residents 18 and over are $3. For non-residents under 17, it's $3 and for those over 17, it's $5.

Those splash pads are free! There are 15 throughout the city. They'll remain open until September 8.

For a full list head to the city's website.