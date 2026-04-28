Morning Buzz: April 28, 2026

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Salvation Army 5 For $5 Deals

Every Monday and Tuesday, all eight Salvation Army Thrift Stores across West Michigan roll out their "5 For $5" deal, letting shoppers score five clothing items for just $5. The savings sync up with their color tag system, so a new tag color goes on sale each week, keeping the thrill of the hunt going!

The featured color is announced every Monday on Facebook.

"Healing Together" Mental Health Fair

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Our Mental Health Collective is kicking it off with the Healing Together mental health fair on Saturday, May 2 from 12 to 5 P.M. at the Paul I. Phillips Boys and Girls Club.

The fair offers access to culturally grounded resources and BIPOC-led wellness practices featuring over 25 vendors, live music, and free food. Attendees can participate in hands-on activities like line dancing, acupuncture, and live painting in a space designed to bridge the gap between community members and affirming care.

For more information on the event, visit ourmhc.org.

Park. Shop. Win. from Park Kalamazoo

Park Kalamazoo has launched "Park. Shop. Win.", a giveaway that rewards you for supporting local businesses.

Spend $25 or more at any downtown spot, upload your receipt, and you're in the running for $100 in downtown dollars every week through September 5. Winners are drawn every Tuesday, so the clock resets and the chances continue.

KFB's Feast For Kids

You can savor the flavor of giving at the 24th annual Feast For Kids on Tuesday, May 5. The event, held at Noto's Old World Italian Dining, features a four-course meal prepared by the American Culinary Federation of Greater Grand Rapids' 2025 chefs of the year.

Proceeds benefit Kids' Food Basket and their mission to increase healthy food access and nutrition education for children across Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa, and Allegan Counties. Tickets include a silent auction, live entertainment, and a complimentary bar to support the foundations.

For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit kidsfoodbasket.org/feast-for-kids.

Summer of Live $30 ticket giveaway

Starting this Wednesday at 10 A.M., fans can get $30 tickets to thousands of shows across the U.S. and Canada, including a stacked lineup at Acrisure Ampitheater. The deal runs through May 5 or until tickets are gone, and yes, all fees are included in that $30 price.

Head to livenation.com/summeroflive to sign up.

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