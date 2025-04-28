Morning Buzz: April 28, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Morning Buzz is sponsored by Biggby Coffee.

ArtPrize Schedule Announced

The highlights and schedule is starting to come out for this year's ArtPrize! The celebration of art and creativity returns September 18 and runs through October 4, bringing artists and creatives from around the globe to Grand Rapids.

One must-see, Arborialis, a large-scale, immersive installation that blends light, sound, and enviornment into an otherworldly forest experience. Plus, there's the opening celebration on September 19 with live music, interactive art, and a fireworks show.

The Merchants and Makers Market is moving right downtown on Monroe Center and Ottawa on Saturday, September 20, 27, and October 4.

Head to artprize.org for all the updates.

Ferris State Student Art Show

Before they grab those diplomas, some seniors at Ferris State University's College of Art and Design are getting the chance to showcase their amazing works. The college is presenting their annual student exhibition from May 3 to 11.

For the fist time ever, the exhibition will take place across two downtown Grand Rapids locations: KCAD's Fountain Street Building and the Grand Gallery Skywalk at DeVos Place Convention Center.

The expanded format will showcase the incredible talent and hard work of their graduating seniors from a wide array of programs. Mark your calendars for a fantastic closing reception on Friday, May 9m from 3 P.M. to 7 P.M. beginning at KCAD and Continuing at DeVos Place. A shuttle will even be available.

Also, for future creatives, a special "Connect to KCAD" event is happening on Wednesday, May 7. If you can't make it out, an online exhibition will also be available at kcad.edu/ase.

Bike To The Kalamazoo Farmers Market

The Kalamazoo Farmers Market opens at 7 A.M. this Saturday, offering fresh foods and handmade goods from more than 150 local growers and makers. But as construction continues on the new multi-purpose building, some of the parking areas will be impacted.

Biking is a great option, because the market is right along the Kalamazoo River Valley Trail. Plus there are special incentives through the Bike Benefits Program.

When it's done, the building will serve as an after-school and camp site for the Kalamazoo Parks, plus there will be meeting space, a commercial kitchen for demonstrations and classes, plus the ability to host winter Farmers Markets.

Diatribe's Annual Fun'Raiser Returns

The Diatribe, a local non-profit, is currently constructing a new headquarters called "The Emory Arts and Culture Hub", and you can help support the efforts at its annual Fun'Raiser on Sunday afternoon, May 4, at New Holland Brewing on Bridge Street.

"The EMory" aims to be a new hub for community revitalization and artistic growth. Imagine witnessing powerful spoken word performances by local Diatribe studnets sharing the stage with nationally recognized poets, including the incredible Black Chakra!

You'll also be mesmerized by live painting demonstrations by talented local artists like meg johnson, all while grooving to the vibes of DJ Monk.

And there's more! A silent auction featuring art donated by the AllArtWorks Foundation will offer a chance to take home a unique piece. Every ticket purchase and auction bid directly supporst the Diatribe.

All guests will enjoy a complimentary meal paired with New Holland's "The Poet" beer. Search Eventbrite or check out newhollandbrew.com.

Tickets Available For Derby Day Scholarship Fundraiser

Don your most fabulous hats, dresses, and bow ties, and cheer on your favorite ponies while supporting our young people. 15 Pearls And A Promise and the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority is hosting it's 6th annual Derby Day Scholarship Fundraiser this Saturday.

There will be live entertainment, heavy hors d'oevres, and plenty of southern charm. It's happening at the Stonewater Country Club in Caledonia.

Tickets start at $75. Head to EventBrite to get yours.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok