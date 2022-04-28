Morning Buzz: April 28

1. A staple in the Grand Rapids area is closing its doors. The DeltaPlex will be closing on July 31.

Officials say the pandemic really hurt business. Presidents and Vice Presidents spoke there throughout the years and it's been the home of the Grand Rapids Gold, the NBA G-League Team.

The gold says they'll announce in a week where they will be playing next.

2. Another sure sign of summer is coming, Binder Park Zoo is getting ready to open for the season on Sunday.

Highlights families can see this season are the dinosaurs of Zoorassic Park, where families can see the dinosaurs that roamed the Earth during the prehistoric age.

Plus, guests will recognize a new member of the zoo family, Norm the Lone Zebu Cattle.

There are plenty of new art pieces on display throughout the park too.

Binder Park Zoo will open on Sunday, May 1 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Purchase tickets and check out the programs at the zoo at binderparkzoo.org.

3. Mary Free Bed needs help replacing some of its aging power chairs used for soccer.

The overdrive soccer team travels and competes nationally, in what's one of the fastest-growing sports on four wheels across the country.

To help get more, the "Power Soccer Chair Challenge" fundraiser has been launched with a donor agreeing to match the first $5,000.

There are more than 250 power soccer teams around the world.

4. If your dog loves getting out to the dog park, or you just enjoy the community it creates, Ottawa County Parks and Recreation is looking for your help.

The Parks Foundation is accepting donations to improve the dog park. They're looking to install drainage tiles that would help minimize mud and standing water.

The project should cost $23,000, they're looking to raise $10,000 by May 15.

5. The Running of the Ducks returns to Ken-O-Sha Elementary School in Grand Rapids.

The event has been happening for more than a decade. Every year, a mother duck nests in the school courtyard. The ducklings are unable to fly out of the courtyard, so when she's ready to move, the mother duck pecks on the door to let students and staff know.

The staff then helps her navigate through the halls to outside.