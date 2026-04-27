Morning Buzz: April 27, 2026

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Design It! Downtown in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo is putting the future of downtown in your hands with a week-long, all-access invitation to dream, design, and discover what comes next. Design It! Downtown takes over from tomorrow, April 28 through May 4, inviting the community to help shape the future of the city's heart.

From hands-on workshops and walking tours to panels and pop-up events, this week-long series is all about turning ideas into real-life spaces. Whether you want to talk business, explore the streets, or see what's next for downtown, there's something for everyone to jump into.

Visit kalamazoocity.org for all the details.

Caitlin Cusack at the Ionia Theatre

An Ionia native is returning to her hometown for a concert rooted in healing and resilience. Musician and Ionia High School graduate Caitlin Cusack will perform at the historic Ionia Theatre this Thursday, April 30.

The performance features piano-driven pop anthems born from Cusack's personal journey surviving a life-changing brain injury and the loss of her parents. Proceeds from the night will benefit the Theatre's "Next Act" initiative, supporting renovations as the venu celebrates 95 years.

The show kicks off at 7 P.M. with tickets starting at $20. More information is at cityofionia.org.

Culture Sync Live at Wealthy Theatre

Grand Rapids is turning up the volume on live entertainment as Bam Talent launches "Culture Sync Live" Wednesday at the historic Wealthy Theatre. This monthly series flips the script on lip-sync battles, mixing improv, comedy, and iconic Black music into one high-energy showdown.

The twist is that the audience calls the shots, using live Instagram polling to crown the winners in real time. Doors open at 6 P.M. and the show starts at 7 P.M. Get your tickets at grcmc.org.

Gilmore International Piano Festival

A popular festival is entering a bold new era as Kalamazoo prepares to host the 2026 Irving S. Gilmore International Piano Festival. Starting this Thursday, April 30, Kalamazoo and surrounding communities will transform into a global music hub featuring over 75 events across 11 days.

For the first time in its 30-year history, the festival is shifting from a biennial schedule to an annual celebration, bringing together legendary artists like Joshua Bell and Brad Mehldau along with rising stars in both classical and jazz.

Tickets are available now for performances ranging from historic concert halls to intimate jazz clubs. To see the full calendar, visit thegilmore.org.

Monster Truck Wars in Allegan

Allegan is about to shake, rattle, and roar as Monster Truck Wars blasts into the fairgrounds May 2 with double the shows and double the action. From midday mayhem to an evening encore, these massive machines will fly, crush, and battle it out in a 90-minute spectacle of pure power.

Fans can get up close at the VIP Pit Party, meet the drivers, and ride in a real monster truck. Kids can join the fun with powerwheel races and a full-on family zone packed with energy.

To learn more and get your ticket, visit monstertrucks.fun.

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