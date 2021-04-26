Morning Buzz: April 26

1. Senate leaders have passed an effort to help out first-time home buyers.

The bill includes a $5,000 state income tax exception to one person and $10,000 in joint returns.

You only qualify for the bill if you haven't bought or owned a Michigan home in the last three years.

The bill was passed in the Senate with flying colors with 29 people voting "yes", and five voting "no."

2. Can't make it to Wayland but feeling the urge to test Lady Luck?

The Michigan Gaming Control Board has authorized Gun Lake Casino to launch online casino gaming. Online gaming launched under the Gun Lake and Parx Casino Brand.

Once regulatory requirements are met, the Gun Lake Brand will also be able to launch online sports betting at a later date.

Gun Lake is the 13th operator and provider for online gambling in the state of Michigan.

3. The Muskegon Summer Wine Up is back for another year.

The event is taking place in downtown Muskegon at Hackley Park on Saturday, June 12 from 2-8 p.m.

The wine festival pays tribute to the beginning of summer and started in 2019, but was canceled last year due to COVID.

The event will feature 20 different wineries and 100 different wines.

For more information, visit Muskegon Summer Wine Up's Facebook Page.

4. Step up your selfie game! A do-it-yourself photography studio has opened its first location in West Michigan.

Selfie WRLD is now open in Grand Rapids at Tanger Outlets. It's a do-it-yourself photography studio where guests pay for an hour of studio time and get different backdrops to take professional photographs.

For pricing and hours, check out Facebook and Instagram.

5. Costco is hoping to bring its food court and free samples back to a store near you.

The Coronavirus pandemic shut down those operations.

Costco said it will carefully watch what states allow as regulations loosen.

Food courts could see outdoor seating return, and free samples will most likely be different in to-go bags to carry out of the store.

Customers rave over the store's pizza, hot dogs, salads, sandwiches, and desserts.