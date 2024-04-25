Morning Buzz: April 25

1. One of Michigan’s largest child welfare agencies is expanding its youth psychiatric services to the public.

D.A. Blodgett-St. John's already offers on-site medical services for the youth it serves and those who live on campus. Now, it will expand services like evaluation and medication management to any children under 18.

Patients can refer themselves or be referred by their doctor or mental health provider.

Services will be offered at their new facility on Dean Lake Avenue in Grand Rapids.

More information about the new services and insurances they can accept can be found on their website.

2. The Healthy Homes Coalition is hosting a Mix-And-Sip fundraiser tonight - it will be a delightful mixology experience, with live music and engaging speakers.

The event is all to raise awareness and funds for the critical work the organization does. Its work ensures safe and healthy living environments for families in our community with a specific emphasis on childhood lead poisoning.

The event is at the Center for Community Transformation on Madison Avenue from 5:30 - 7. Click here to register.

3. Leaders at Grand Valley State University are helping people in our community reach their highest potential by allowing the community to help minority men become even more successful. They're getting ready to host the third annual Black Boys and Men National Symposium.

It'll be taking place June 12 through 14 at the Amway Grand Plaza.

Keynote speakers include Jalen Rose, who was a member of the University Of Michigan's men's basketball "Fab Five", Walter Kimbrough, and Emmy-nominated broadcaster and author, Rashad Richey.

For more details and to register head to gvsu.edu.

4. A unique partnership is giving business students an edge they're learning by doing. St. Julian Winery and Distillery is celebrating its relationship with Western Michigan University with the student led Broconess wine brand.

100 percent of the wine sales provide scholarship money to students facing adversity, but students also lead all internal operations like sales calls, social media, event planning, budgeting, and analytics. They learn the end-to-end process of winemaking, production, and marketing.

The winery just presented another $16,000 check to the school. Since 2018, Broconess has awarded nearly $75,000 in scholarship money to students.

5. Mark Dantonio will address the latest class of Michigan State University graduates at this week's commencement ceremony.

More than 9,000 students are set to graduate this semester, with formal ceremonies set for April 26 in East Lansing.

Dantonio will serve as the speaker for the spring convocation on Friday. He will also receive an honorary doctorate of education.

The Texas native took over the Spartans football program in 2007 and led the team for 13 seasons, including three Big Ten titles and the program's only appearance in the college football playoff.