Morning Buzz: April 24, 2026

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The Morning Buzz is sponsored by Biggby Coffee.

Special cocktail available at select restaurants to benefit Hope Network Center for Autism

Cheers with a cause, Grand Rapids! This month, Essence Hospitality Group is turning signature cocktails into real support for families impacted by autism.

Through the end of April, a portion of drink sales at Lucy's, Bistro Bella Vita, and Grove will benefit Hope Network Center for Autism. The initiative is rooted in a powerful personal story from a local team member whose son has received life-changing therapy.

Independent Bookstore Day at Pages and Grapes

Michigan's literacy scene is taking center stage this Saturday as the state-wide book hop kicks off in coordination with Independent Bookstore Day. A record 101 independent bookstores across the state are participating in this year's month-long event.

Readers can collect stamps on a bingo-style passport by visiting local shops like Pages and Grapes in Wyoming. This Saturday, Pages and Grapes will host a "Happily Ever After Market" featuring local vendors to add to the fun. Participants in the statewide book hop have a chance to win prizes, including a $500 grand prize gift card by completing challenges through May 25.

To find a full map of participating shows and download your passport, visit mibookhop.com.

On Tap & Uncorked at the Muskegon Museum of Art

On Tap & Uncorked is back at the Muskegon Museum of Art this Friday night, serving up a multi-sensory mix of art, food, and craft drinks. Stroll the galleries while sampling local favorites from breweries, wineries, cider houses, and top-tier eats from across West Michigan.

It's a 21-and-up night of culture with a delicious twist, all happening from 6 to 9 P.M.

Tickets are on sale now, and all proceeds support the museum and programming. Learn more at muskegonartmuseum.org.

Irene Miller at Kenowa Hills High School

A powerful story of resilience and survival will be told next week as Holocaust survivor, author, and speaker Irene Miller will share her journey at the Kenowa Hills High School auditorium at 7 P.M. on Monday, April 27.

Born in Warsaw, Poland, Miller survived the German invasion, Siberian Labor Camps, and years in orphanages before becoming accomplished hospital administrator and public speaker.

The event is free to the community, but attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to support local families. Local copies of her memoir, titled Into No Man's Land , will be available for purchase for $20. More information is at irenemillerpseaker.com.

Michigan Berry Spotters Facebook group finds best U-Pick farms

The Michigan State Horticultural Society is rolling out "Michigan Berry Spotters", a free, real-time Facebook community helping you track down the best U-Pick farms across the state.

From strawberries in early Summer to raspberries and blackberries later, it's like a live map powered by berry lovers. Search for "Michigan Berry Spotters" on Facebook.

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