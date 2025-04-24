Morning Buzz: April 24, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Amway Stadium Construction Begins

Construction has started on Amway Stadium, what will eventually become Grand Rapids' 8500-seat, $175 million professional soccer stadium. The new addition to the west side is scheduled to be complete in spring of 2027.

Both this and the ampitheatre project are part of "Grand Action 2.0", a non-profit group dedicated to economic development downtown and in nearby neighborhoods.

The new stadium will host a professional soccer club in the MLS Next Pro League, with 17 national and international matches and about 50 other events every year.

A mix of public and private money is funding the project. The Amway Company invested $33 million for naming rights, plus the new hotel tax for guests in Grand Rapids.

Rivertown Crossings Hosts Bike Rodeo

Rivertown Crossings is excited to host their annual bike rodeo this Saturday from 10 A.M. until noon. Local law enforcement agencies will be on-site to teach children essential bike safety skills, covering important topics such as basic bike repairs, proper helmet checks, and safe riding techniques to ensure everyone can enjoy cycling responsibly. For those looking for a bit more challenge, a skills course will be available to test their maneuvering abilities.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own bicycles to participate, although a limited number of loaner bikes will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis for those who need them. Families can also look forward to enjoying giveaways, including wildflower seed packets available in center court, and the chance to win fantastic bike raffles throughout the duration of the event.

West Michigan Cat Wins Wacky Pet Name Contest

The results are in, and a West Michigan cat came out on top in the Nationwide's Wacky Pet Names Contest. Wendy's 4 For $4 is from Walker, and voters chose that cat as having the most bizarre name around. The top finisher for dogs is American Cheese, and in the exotic category, it was Ferret Bueller.

Every year, Nationwide Pet Insurance recognizes the most unique and clever names among its newly protected pets. All of the winners get a professional photo shoot and a Purr and Mutt gift card.

Kalamazoo Launches Pilot Food Scrap Recycling Program

It's an easy way to reduce landfill waste and promote sustainability! Kalamazoo has launched a pilot food scrap recycling program for all of its city residents.

The initiative runs through the end of this year and provides numerous convenient food scrap drop-off sites around the city. Residents can recycle a wide range of food scraps and compostable materials, but not plastics, regular paper, pet waste, styrofoam, glass, or metal, and should not mix them with curbside recycling.

Home composting is also permitted according to city ordinance. Complete program details and a location map are available at kalamazoocity.org/foodscraps.

Midwest Movement Collective Re-Opening

The Midwest Movement Collective is expanding and celebrating this inclusive space with a grand re-opening this weekend.

This queer and women-owned studio offers classes in pole, silks, tap, ballet, contemporary, yoga, and more, all focused on joyful movement.

This Friday, there's a talent show with local performers, students, and special guests, plus raffel prizes, mocktails, and The Patty Matters food truck. That's from 6:30 P.M. to 9 P.M.

Saturday is the open house from 2 P.M. to 6 P.M. This free community event features mini dance/areal and acro classes, plus opportunities to interact with instructors.

Want to learn more about the event or the classes for this Grand Rapids studio? Head to midmovecollective.com or follow them @midmovecollective on Facebook or Instagram.

