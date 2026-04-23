Morning Buzz: April 23, 2026

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Grand Rapids Business and Professional Women's Club small business showcase

The Grand Rapids Business and Professional Women's Club is hosting a small business showcase and business summit this Saturday from 12 to 5 P.M. at HUB 07 on Kalamazoo Ave SE.

Expect a high-energy mix of local vendors, networking, and powerful panel discussions on how to start an LLC or launch a nonprofit. The event is free to attend.

Grand Rapids Griffins postseason begins!

The top-seeded Grand Rapids Griffins are hitting the ice for the postseason as they chase their third Calder Cup Championship! This marks the third year running that the Griffins have secured a playoff spot, highlighting a dominant return to form for the franchise.

The quest begins on the road, but hockey is back at Van Andel Arena for game three of the Central Division semifinals on Wednesday, May 6. While the Griffins wait to see if they will face the Manitoba Moose or Milwaukee Admirals, fans can secure tickets starting tomorrow.

The team is extending their fan-favorite promotion, offering $2 beers and hot dogs for all home playoff games from 6 to 8 P.M. For tickets and full schedule, visit griffinshockey.com/tickets.

Gold Academy Basketball Camp registration open

Gold Academy Basketball Camps are back for kids ages eight to 14, bringing high-energy training straight from the NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets!

The Holland camp runs Monday, July 6 through Thursday, July 9 from 8 A.M. to 12 P.M., and The Courthouse in Grand Rapids hosts the next session Monday, July 13 through Thursday, July 16 from 8 A.M. to 12 P.M.

These camps are built for all skill levels to learn, grow, and have fun. Every registration comes with four flex tickets to a future Gold game, a camp t-shirt, and snacks. You can register for the event online for Holland or The Courthouse.

KVCC hosting annual creative expo

Dive into a sea of local talent this weekend as downtown Kalamazoo transforms into a living gallery! Kalamazoo Valley Community College is hosting its "Elements" Creative Expo this Saturday, April 25, featuring student work inspired entirely by the theme of water.

The free, campus-wide celebration spans across the Center for New Media, Anna Whitten Hall, and the Kalamazoo Valley Museum, showcasing everything from animation and fine arts to live music and culinary samples. Get more information at kvcc.edu.

Grandville Bike Rodeo

A free bike rodeo is rolling into Grandville this Saturday from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. at Rivertown Crossings Mall in the Macy's parking lot!

Local law enforcement teams up with community partners to teach bike safety through fun, hands-on stations, plus helmet checks to keep riders road-ready. Ice cream, giveaways, and free bike raffles will be available! The event is free and designed for kids under ten years old.

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