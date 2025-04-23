Morning Buzz: April 23, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Morning Buzz is sponsored by Biggby Coffee.

Kent County Animal Shelter Reopens After Renovations

After undergoing a significant 12-week renovation, the Kent County Animal Shelter (KCAS) is preparing to return to its main location at 740 Fuller Avenue NE in Grand Rapids!

The relocation process from their temporary site on Oak Industrial Drive started on Monday and will be complete tomorrow.

Due to the ongoing relocation of kennels from the temporary facility, KCAS will initially operate at a reduced capacity with only 38 dog kennels available, and having recently taken in more than 20 dogs, the shelter faces an urgent need for residents to consider fostering or adopting animals to help alleviate space constraints, and to utilize the care supplies, behavior support, and re-homing resources provided by KCAS for pet re-homing needs.

A community grand re-opening celebration is being planned for late May.

Voting Open For Michigan Gas Utilities Safe Digging Ambassadog

It's one of the cutest elections around! Voting is open for the next Michigan Gas Utilities Safe Digging "Ambassadog".

The winner helps promote the important message - Doggone it! Call 811 at least three days before you dig.

Nominations came in from all over the state, and they've been narrowed down to ten. That includes Poppy from Spring Lake, Maverick from Fruitport, Bubbie from St. Joe, and Raisin from Grand Haven.

You can vote as many times as you would like until May 1. Head to michigangasutilities.com to cast your ballot.

Kalamazoo Launches "Buzz In The Zoo" To Support Pollinators

An appropriate story for the Morning Buzz! The city of Kalamazoo is launching Buzz in the Zoo.

It's a new community-wide initiative expanding on No Mow May to support Michigan's native pollinators by encouraging all-season pollinator-friendly lawn care, starting with a tall grass ordinance exemption in May 2025.

The program kicks off with a free community event tomorrow at the Kalamazoo Institute Of Arts, where residents can learn about simple actions like planting native flowers, reducing mowing and chemical use, and creating wildlife habitats.

The kickoff event will also feature the announcement of a yard sign design contest, free museum access, and local groups handing out seeds.

Residents can sign up online for updates and to help track pollinator habitat creation.

Art Supply Swap This Weekend

Getting crafty and creative can be expensive. So help support the community and stock up during an art supply swap this weekend in Grand Rapids!

This is all about helping to provide access and building community resources. Have some materials you don't want? Bring them in and shop the swap. If you don't have anything to give, donate $5 and pick up what you need.

Donations are going to the AYA Youth Collective and the Diatribe. Any remaining materials will go to artists creating together and Grandville Avenue Arts and Humanities.

This is all happening at Roeda Studio on Monroe. There will be live entertainment and several creative organizations participating. It runs from 11 A.M. to 3 P.M.

Door Township Library Author Fair

The Dorr Township Library is set to host its second-annual Author Fair tomorrow, welcoming 19 Michigan authors, including local writers like New York Times Bestselling author Lisa Childs, critically acclaimed novelist Susie Finkbeiner, and science fiction author Martin L. Shoemaker.

Attendees can meet and greet the authors, get books autographed, and enjoy food from three different food trucks.

The event will be at the Dorr Township Library, located at 1804 Sunset Drive from 2 P.M. to 7:30 P.M.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok