Morning Buzz: April 22, 2026

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Binder Park Zoo open for season

Binder Park Zoo is back and ready to roar into Spring, opening its gates for the 2026 season today in Battle Creek!

Families can expect a wild day out with immersive habitats, hands-on experiences, and two adorable new stars stealing the show: a baby sloth and a baby brown lemur! The season is packed with crowd favorites like the Cheetah Chase 5K, Wild Wednesdays with extended hours, and the return of adult-only fun at Corks and Kegs.

For thrill seekers, the Skylark Ridge Ropes Course offers a sky-high adventure above the zoo grounds. For hours, events, ticket information, and more, head to binderparkzoo.org.

Earth Day at W.K. Kellogg Bird Sanctuary

You can celebrate Earth Day today with free admission for all visitors at the W.K. Kellogg Bird Sanctuary. From 9 A.M. to 5 P.M., guests can explore the paved path, lake loop, and bluebird trails to witness the sanctuary come alive with spring waterfowl like trumpeter swans, wood ducks, and Canada geese.

Since 1928, this hub for wildlife conservation has served as a vital training ground for animal care and habitat research. No registration is required to stroll the grounds and learn about native Michigan birds during this special open house event.

Pottery sale from the West Michigan Potters Guild

The West Michigan Potters Guild Spring Pottery Sale is spinning up some serious creative energy this Saturday, April 25 from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M. at the St. Nicholas Cultural Center in Grand Rapids.

Nearly 50 talented ceramic artists from across the region will showcase one-of-a-kind handmade pieces, from functional pottery to sculpture and jewelry, perfect for finding that unique treasure. Admission is free, parking is plentiful, and you can meet the artists behind the wheel and hear the stories shaped into every piece.

Prices vary, so whether you are browsing or buying, there's something for every budget. For more details or to plan your visit, head to westmichiganpottersguild.com.

GRPL Yankee Clipper Branch closed through June

The Yankee Clipper Branch of the Grand Rapids Public Library is extending its temporary closure following the recent storm damage and flooding. Structural issues and the discovery of mold in a storage area have pushed the tenative reopening date now to Monday, June 22nd.

While the affected area is not public-facing, officials are exercising an abundance of caution to complete remediation and construction. Patrons should note that all events at this neighborhood branch on the northeast side of the city are canceled, and new holds are being diverted to the main library branch downtown. All other locations remain open to the public.

Grand Rapids Rise closing out season

The playoff push is heating up this Wednesday at 7 P.M. as our Grand Rapids Rise ride a four-game win streak into a high-stakes match you do not want to miss! It is Purple Community Night, so wear your purple, bring the noise, and support the Van Andel Institute through special auction items and in-arena fundraising.

Then Saturday night at 7 P.M., it is the final home match of the season with a Stranger Things, 80s-inspired theme that will take us to the upside down. There are free t-shirts for the first 2,000 fans, and a post-match autograph session with the team.

Get your tickets now and be part of the action at grrise.com.

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