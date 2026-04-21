Morning Buzz: April 21, 2026

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The Davies Project expands to Kalamazoo

A new nonprofit is hitting the road in Kalamazoo with a heartwarming mission to make sure no child misses critical medical care because of transportation. The Davies Project, which has served Lansing families for more than a decade, is expanding into Southwest Michigan to provide free rides to healthcare appointments for kids with serious conditions, expectant mothers, and NICU families.

Trained volunteer drivers use their own vehicles to connect families with essential services like therapy, prenatal care, and specialist visits. To sign up or learn more, visit thedaviesproject.org.

Friends of the GRPL book sale this weekend

Get ready to stock your bookshelves with some new reads! The Grand Rapids Public Library's popular book sale is back for the spring! The Friends of the Grand Rapids Public Library are hosting this fundraising event at the Main Library this weekend.

On Saturday, April 25 from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M., all books are just $.50 each. The deals continue on Sunday, April 26 from 1 to 4 P.M. with a $5 bag sale where you can fill your own grocery bag with treasures. Specialty items like rare and vintage books will also be priced separately and sold in their own section.

Proceeds from the sale support services and events at the library throughout the year. For more information on specialty items and event details, visit grpl.org.

City Nature Challenge at Ottawa County Parks

West Michigan is going wild in the best way possible as the City Nature Challenge returns April 24 through 27. Ottawa County Parks is teaming up with John Ball Zoo for this global bioblitz, where more than 700 cities race to document plants, animals, and fungi using the iNaturalist app. You just need a phone and a little curiosity to start snapping and sharing what you find in your own backyard or local parks.

There are also guided events like a twilight hike at Grand River Park and Bald Eagle Walks at Grand Ravines Park to help you get closer to the action. For more information on events and how to participate, visitmiottawa.org.

City Built Brewing trivia night

The Grand Rapids Pit Bull Alliance is taking over City Built Brewing for an "Everything But The Kitchen Sink" trivia night on Monday, April 21 at 6:30 P.M. This 100% volunteer-run nonprofit will raise vital funds for their pet food bank program through a wide-open competition covering everything from history to pop culture.

Since 2017, the alliance has served as a safety net for West Michigan families, distributing over 17,000 pounds of food and funding emergency veterinary care to prevent economic pet surrender. Visit citybuiltbrewing.com or their social channels for more.

Harriet Quimby Women of Aviation Fly-In

The Southwest Michigan Regional Airport in Benton Harbor will host the Harriet Quimby Women of Aviation Fly-In this Saturday from 10:30 A.M. to 3:30 P.M. and admission is free.

The day features aircraft displays, hands-on flight simulations, career mentors, and even free short flights designed to inspire the next generation to explore careers in aviation. Attendees can also hear from industry professionals who helped break barriers in the field.

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