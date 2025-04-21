Morning Buzz: April 21, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

City Pool Pass Registration Now Open

Young people who live in Grand Rapids can get free pool passes for the summer. Parents have until June 6 to register anyone 17 and under for this initiative, giving more access to children across the city to any of the three city pools.

The new pass system will distribute cards for quick scanning at the gate all season long. After June 6, season passes for residents are $10 for adults and $5 for children. They give access to Briggs Park, MLK Park, and Richmond Park.

To register for the pool passes, head to grparks.info/2025poolpasses.

Anne Frank House Traveling Exhibit at Holland High School

The first school in Michigan to receive the Traveling Exhibit Community of Courage will be Holland High School!

The exhibit utilizes photographs and writing from Anne Frank to connect her story to contemporary issues of prejudice and discrimination. A grand opening dinner will be held on April 22 featuring exhibit tours, student writing contest winners, a guest speaker from the Anne Frank Center, and a film screening.

The exhibit will remain at the high school until May 7, with 20 Holland High School students serving as docents, guiding other students and the public during specific daytime and evening hours.

You can get free tickets for public viewing, which takes about an hour, athef.ludus.com.

Mix And Sip With The Healthy Homes Coalition

The community is invited to learn more about the work of the Healthy Homes Coalition in Grand Rapids at it's upcoming Mix and Sip. This will be an evening of engaging conversation, refreshments, and the opportunity to see the impact of the organization.

Children's health is a priority, with air quality, mold, pests, and lead being some of the top initiatives. There will be hors d'oeuvres and networking opportunities as well.

This is happening Thursday from 5:30 P.M. to 7 P.M. at the High Five GR. Individual tickets are $25, with discounts when you buy four or more.

For information on the organization or the event, head to hhcwm.org.

Wizard Con's Inaugural Event

Three days of gaming, numerous special guest appearances, and nearly a dozen special events are all included in Wizard Con. This is the first year for the event which aims to become your favorite gaming convention.

Wizard Con is taking place in Kalamazoo from April 25-27 at the Four Points by Sheraton.

A unique feature of the event? They limit the number of attendees a the convention so those at the event can be assured to see the celebrities they wact and game as much as they want to.

Board games, card games, RPG, historical games, and more will all be on hand and ready to play. There will be costume contests, a children's mini-painting contest, new game releases, and guest panels with audience interaction.

Tickets are $22 per day or $55 for a three-day pass. Get more info at wizardcon.org.

Periwinkle Fog Wants Your Crayons

April is Earth Month, and that can even extend to your art supplies. More than 500,000 pounds of crayons are tossed out every year in the U.S., and the wax takes up to 500 years to biodegrade.

That's why Grand Rapids shop, Periwinkle Fog, is collecting your used, broken, and unloved crayons that will be sent to the National Crayon Recycling Program. Then they will be sorted, cleaned, and made into crazy crayons, in shapes like stars, dinosaurs, flowers, and trucks.

Plus, when you drop off those crayons in the store, you get Periwinkle Fog bucks to use!

The National Crayon Recycling Program has recycled more than 101 million crayons and kept nearly 900,000 pounds of crayons from landfills.

