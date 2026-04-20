Morning Buzz: April 20, 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Morning Buzz is sponsored by Biggby Coffee.

Main Street Passport event in Grand Haven

Grand Haven is turning into a real-life treasure map this Spring! From April 20 through 25, the new Main Street Passport event invites you to explore downtown, centertown, and the waterfront while collecting stamps and chasing big prizes.

Pick up a passport, visit local shops and restaurants, and rack up enough stamps for a shot at up to $750 in gift certificates. We're talking dozens of winners and 75 businesses ready to welcome you in. Find updates and participating businesses on the Downtown Grand Haven Facebook page.

GRPM unveils new riverfront expansion

City leaders recently gathered for a dedication ceremony celebrating a major milestone as the Grand Rapids Public Museum unveiled its new riverfront expansion! This newly completed project offers new outdoor classroom spaces, hands-on science features, and enhanced elevators to improve accessibility for all visitors.

The expansion creates a seamless connection to the regional Grand River Greenway through improved walkways and trails, offering fresh vantage points to engage with water. A public grand opening is scheduled for Saturday, April 25 from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. with live music performances and educational talks on river ecology and local geology. Families can also enjoy solar telescopes, crafts, and food.

For more information, visit grpm.org.

Periwinkle Fog collecting crayons for recycling

Periwinkle Fog is collecting used and broken crayons through the end of April, keeping them out of landfills where they can linger for centuries!

Drop them in the collection box as-is. Those colorful stubs will be melted down and reborn as fun, reusable, crazy crayons through the National Crayon Recycle Program. While you're there, you can check out the work of several local artists.

Periwinkle Fog is in downtown Grand Rapids in the Ledyard Building on Ottawa.

2026 Muskegon Innovators Summit

The Muskegon Innovators Summit 2026 will launch at the Vandyk Mortgage Convention Center on Tuesday to celebrate World Innovation Day. THis half-day experience brings together more than 300 entrepreneurs, creators, and business leaders for an afternoon of high-impact networking and discovery.

Attendees can explore "Innovator's Alley", a special showcase highlighting local startups and emerging ideas alongside established manufacturing leaders. The event also features breakout sessions focused on funding strategies and design thinking, culminating in a micro pitch competition where founders will compete for prize money.

For a full schedule of events and ticket information, visit muskegoninnovatorssummit.com.

Oops All Game Shows

Buzzers ready, friends! It's game night with a twist!

Friend Zone presents "Oops! All Game Shows!" this Wednesday at 6:30 P.M. at Rapid River Still House, where you'll mix, mingle, and compete in classics like Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy!, and Family Feud. Teams switch, buttons buzz, and strangers turn into teammates in this high-energy friend-making experience.

You can roll in with a crew or fly solo. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok