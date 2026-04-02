Morning Buzz: April 2, 2026

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Blandford Nature Center offering free admission all April

Blandford Nature Center is offering free admission all month long! Thanks to Lake Michigan Credit Union, every single visit in April is covered, giving families a chance to explore 264 acres, wildlife, and wide-open green space without spending a dime. From frog hikes to spring break programming and hands-on gardening workshops, there's something happening just about every day.

Visit blandfordnaturecenter.org for a full schedule.

All Walks of Life powwow at GVSU

Allendale is set to celebrate indigenous culture this weekend as Grand Valley State University hosts the 25th annual "All Walks of Life" traditional powwow.

On Saturday, April 4, Native Americans from across Michigan will gather at the GVSU Fieldhouse for a day of music, dance, and culture. Organzied by the Native American Student Association, the event aims to bring communities together to honor the history and resilience of tribal nations through educational and cultural experiences.

The powwow runs from 10 A.M. to 9 P.M. and is open to the public. For more information on the schedule and event details, visit gvsu.edu/powwow.

Zeeland community grant applications open

The city of Zeeland is powering up community ideas as the Zeeland Board of Public Works brings back its community grant program for 2026. Up to $25,000 in reimbursement grants are on the table to help local schools, nonprofits, and municipalities turn big ideas into real-world impact.

Applications are open now through May 4, with a focus on projects that boost quality of life and strengthen the community. Organizers say it's all about investing back into the people and places they serve every day.

To learn more, visit zeelandbpw.com/community-grant.

AMC Theatres offering spring break deals for Stubs members

Your spring break staycation just got a budget-friendly upgrade as AMC Theatres unveils new ways to save on the big screen experience. Now through May 21, new AMC Stubs A-List members can sign up for their first month for just $.99 to see up to four movies a week in any format. The theater giant is also slashing prices midweek, offering Stubs members 50% off tickets and popcorn combos every Tuesday and Wednesday.

For those heading to the cinema before 4 P.M., daily matinee pricing provides an automatic discount on all titles. Families can also grab a $29.99 "Popcorn Pass" to lock in half-off large popcorns through the end of the year.

Get the full list of rewards and participating West Michigan locations at amc.com.

Zeal Aerial Fitness youth camp registration open

Summer is taking flight in as Zeal Aerial Fitness launches its high-flying youth camp for 2026!

Kids ages five to 13 can climb, spin, and soar through aerial silks, hoop and hammock in a safe, supportive space built for all skill levels. Each session mixes movement, games, and team building, all leading up to a fun end-of-the-week showcase for family and friends.

Spots are limited, so if your kid is ready to run away with the circus for a week, now is the time to sign up at zealaerialfitness.com.

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