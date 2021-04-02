Morning Buzz: April 2

1. The West Michigan Vaccine Clinic has reached another major milestone. 100,000 vaccines have now been given out at DeVos Place.

They recently opened eligibility to anyone 16 and up, and people of all ages have been rolling up their sleeves.

As of this morning, more than 4.4 million doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered around Michigan.

2. Millions of dollars have been left behind and donated to Grand Rapids Community College by a very generous West Michigan businessman. It's the largest single donation in the college's history.

The GRCC Foundation received nearly $10 million from the family of Robert Richmond. Richmond and his wife Lois started B&L Plastics in Rockford before becoming B&L Development, and they frequently hired interns from GRCC.

Richmond passed away in 2019.

The college says they'll use his generous gift to support student resources and modernize their buildings.

3. Beer City USA is getting its first gluten-free brewery. In fact, it's the first gluten-free brewery in the whole state!

Jessica Stricklen plans to open brewery NYX, a completely gluten-free brewery, in Grand Rapids Roosevelt Park Neighborhood in June.

Originally she'd planned to launch with a full taproom, but in light of the pandemic will begin with a small tasting room at the facility where guests can sample beer flights.

Also, guests can buy cans of beer to take home from the brewery and also at local retailers.

For updates, follow Brewery NYX on Instagram and Facebook.

4. The cows are coming home! Two iconic ones at Sherman's Dairy Farm in South Haven, sculptures known as Blue Moo and Baby Blue, have been missing.

Blue Moo, the larger of the two cows, was vandalized last summer.

Baby Blue, was briefly cow-napped before being returned to the restaurant.

The cows will be back for Sherman's Dairy Bar opening day which is scheduled for May 1. It will be their 63rd season.

5. It's peanut butter jelly time! Today is PB&J Day! A childhood favorite that's still just as satisfying when you're an adult.

The average American will have eaten more than 2,000 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches by the time they graduate from high school.

The first reference to peanut butter and jelly on bread popped up in 1901, and by the late 1920s when the price of peanut butter went down, kids all over were eating them.