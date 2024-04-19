Morning Buzz: April 19

1. Consumers Energy is doing its part to put more electric vehicles on the road. This week, the utility gifted a brand new Ford all-electric transit van to Messiah Baptist Church.

It will help get parishioners and families from place to place as the church tries to expand service to the community.

The church was founded in 1890 and has deep roots in the community. It serves hundreds of people and is building M Village to provide housing and opportunities for community members.

This is one of several organizations that consumers will gift with electric vehicles. The Grand Rapids NAACP will get a Chevy Bolt and Ionia Dial A Ride will get two e-transit vans with wheelchair accessibility.

2. The warmer weather will be back soon, and before we know it summer will be here. So now is the perfect time to start planning activities for your kiddos.

You can now sign them up for Van Andel Institute For Education's unique and immersive summer camps.

With over 25 offerings, students in grades K through 12 will have a blast exploring hands-on activities and projects covering educational subjects such as the Great Lakes watershed, exploration of Mars, and discovering fossils.

The camps range from 1-4 days. For more information or to sign your kids up just head to vaei.org.

3. The Grand Rapids Griffins and Rockford Icehogs playoff series schedule has been announced.

In their quest for a third Calder Cup Championship, the Griffins will face the Icehogs in the best-of-five Central Division Semifinals.

Seeding for the series is still being determined, but the Griffins' first two playoff games at Van Andel Arena have been set for Wednesday, May 1, and Friday, May 3. You can buy tickets for both games online.

All games will be broadcast on 96.1 the game and on AHLTV if you'd like to check out the possible "seedings" head to griffinshockey.com.

4. Music fans can flock to their local shops on Saturday for 'Record Store Day' where you can get your hands on exclusive releases and old favorites.

A few places around West Michigan that you can head to include Vertigo Music on Division, Vinyl Alchemy on Wealthy, The Corner Record Shop in Grandville, Green Light Music in Kalamazoo, or if you live near the lakeshore, Off The Records in Grand Haven.

Record Store Day started back in 2007 to "celebrate the culture of the independently owned record store". The first commercial vinyl record available for the public was created in 1930 by RCA Victor, and it was marketed as a disc for program transcriptions.

5. The family farms around Grand Rapids and Kent County grow more apples than any place in the state, and that's why it's the perfect place to host Cider Fest.

The big event is part of Cider Week GR, which kicks off at the beginning of May.

Experience Grand Rapids is partnering with the Michigan Cider Association for 9 days of celebration. There will be cider-themed events, tap takeovers, the World's Largest Cider Competition, giveaways, and more.

Cider Week runs from May 10-18, with the Michigan Cider Fest as the finale of all the fun, on the 18th at Rosa Parks Circle.

Attendees will be able to sample cider from across the state and enjoy local foods and live music. Learn more about all the fun at ciderweekgr.com.