Morning Buzz: April 17, 2026

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HWMUW launches tornado relief efforts in Allegan County

Allegan County is rallying together as disaster response efforts activate following destructive tornadoes in Otsego and Plainwell. The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes from one storm originating in Otsego that damaged homes, businesses, and infrastructure.

The Heart of West Michigan United Way and the Allegan County Community Foundation have deployed the United Response Fund and Allegan County Cares to support recovery for the more than 10,000 residents who were left without power. With local emergency declarations in effect and more severe weather forecast, officials are urging those in need to call 211.

You can join the relief efforts by donating or volunteering. Visit hwmuw.org for more information.

Applications open for Gentex street performers

Downtown Holland is turning the sidewalks into a stage and they're looking for the stars to fill it! Applications are now open for the 2026 Gentex Street Performer Series, taking over Thursday nights from 6:30 to 8:30 P.M. June 11 through August 13.

Musicians, magicians, dancers, balloon twisters, and face painters ages 14 and up are invited to apply by May 8 online. Selected performers will not only busk for tips, but also score a $20 stipend per show and a season permit to keep performing all summer long.

Woman of Impact winner announced

Dr. Meagan Smith of Mary Free Bed is the newly crowned winner of the American Heart Association's Woman of Impact campaign for West Michigan! Over the last nine weeks, Dr. Smith raised more than $7,400 for heart health education, a mission inspired by the loss of her mother and her daily work as a physician seeing the benefits of rehabilitation.

Dr. Smith emphasizes that movement is medicine and remains committed to advocating for cardiovascular health.

See her full impact story at heart.org.

Mobile Mammogram unit arriving at Wyoming Community Health Center

Cherry Health is teaming up with the University of Michigan Health Rogel Cancer Center to bring a mobile mammogram unit to the Wyoming Community Health Center.

Starting this month, the unit will offer 3D mammograms right in the parking lot on a quarterly basis, making early detection easier than ever. Health leaders say this state-of-the-art screening can spot cancer earlier, especially for those with dense breast tissue.

Best of all, the service is open to everyone in the community, with insurance accepted and financial help available for those who qualify.

MADL releases limited-edition library card designs

You can upgrade your library card with some local art as the Muskegon Area District Library celebrates National Library Week with four limited-edition card designs. Created by patrons across three age groups and a special staff selection, these unique cards officially drop April 19 while supplies last, and the library is waiving the fee for your first replacement card all month long. Otherwise, it's just $2.

Grab your favorite design at your local branch and find more details at madl.org.

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