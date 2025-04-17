Morning Buzz: April 17, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

16th Annual City-Wide Community Cleanup

Grand Rapids will host its 16th annual city-wide community cleanup on Saturday, April 26, inviting volunteers across the city to participate in this tradition of neighborhood beautification.

With 17 different registration sites available, individuals, families, schools, and community groups can contribute to the effort by picking up litter and debris in designated areas across the city. The event culminates in a volunteer block party at John Ball Zoo, offering free lunch, entertainment, and exclusive perks like a voucher for free admission to the zoo.

Participants will also receive cleaning supplies, a scavenger hunt card, and a wristband for free transportation on the Rapid.

Pre-registration is encouraged online at westgrand.org.

Donate Clothes and Shop

Find some new to you fashion while making connections at the Grand Rapids Community Clothing Drive and Shop Event!

Spring clean-out that closet and bring your gently used clothes, bags, shoes, purses, and coats for men, women, and children. Then "shop" during the event that includes light appetizers, drinks, and an opportunity to connect with others.

Boss Lady Realty is hosting the event, along with Puertas Abiertas, Treetops Collective, Grace's Table, and the Women's Resource Center.

It's all happening Monday, April 28 at the Eastern Avenue Hall. You can make an appointment to drop off your donations ahead of time, or bring them between 6 P.M. and 7 P.M.

The shopping runs from 7 P.M. to 9 P.M.

Search "community clothing drive and shop" on Facebook for all the details.

Grand Raggidy Roller Derby's 20th Season

Celebrating two decades of hard hits and fast jams, Grand Raggidy Roller Derby will host a 20th anniversary season double-header this Saturday at Jam Sports in Grandville.

The event will feature two exciting matchups: The Grand Raggidy All-Stars facing off against Naptown, Followed by the Grand Raggidy Attack battling Keweenaw Roller Derby.

Beyond the action on the track, the event will support the Revive & Thrive project, a local non-profit providing medically supportive meals to those facing health challenges, with a food and paper bag donation drive.

Attendees can also enjoy a craft sale featuring items from league members, Mediterranean Cuisine from 616 Kabob Stop, and halftime games.

The celebration will continue after the final whistle at Afterparties, hosted by City Built Brewing and Garage Bar & Grill.

Doors open at 4 P.M, with the first game commencing at 4:30 P.M.

Event details and ticket prices can be found at at grandraggity.com.

17th Annual Eat, Drink, Give

Early Bird tickets are now available for the 17th annual Eat, Drink, Give event to benefit Gryphon Place in Kalamazoo. All the proceeds directly support the organization's programs and services to nurture healing and resiliency and promote restorative justice for people in conflict and crisis.

During this annual extravaganza, guests can indulge in a variety of food from local restaurants, enjoy wine, beer, and non-alcoholic beverages, bid on auction items and raffle prizes.

There will also be a DJ and photo wall.

It's all happening Friday, May 9 from 7 P.M. to 10 P.M. Early Bird tickets are available until May 1 for $80. After that, they go up to $95.

Head to gryphon.org to get yours.

Two MI Chefs Are James Beard Award Finalists

It's like the Oscars, but for the restaurant industry. The James Beard Foundation has announced their nominations, and Michigan chef Jennifer Blakeslee, along with Eric Patterson, both co-owners of the Cooks' House in Traverse City, have been nominated for the prestigious James Beard Award for Best Chef: Great Lakes Region (IL, IN, MI, OH).

These culinary accolades, celebrating excellence since 1991, recognize talent across 25 categories in the restaurant industry.

Following a process where restaurants apply and anonymous judges evaluate both food and ethical standards, the winners will be revealed at a ceremony this June.

The pair are the only nominees to come out of the state of Michigan this year.

Want to check out The Cooks' House's Menu? It's at cookshoustc.com.

