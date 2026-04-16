Morning Buzz: April 16, 2026

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Red Ball Tennis Tournament in Grand Haven

The United States Tennis Association Western Michigan District is hosting a Red Ball Tennis Tournament where the rules are loose, the courts are shorter, and the energy is high for beginners. It's all happening Sunday, May 3 from 1 to 3 P.M. at Grand Haven High School. The first 100 people will get a tennis racquet to keep!

Tennis is booming nationwide with more than 27 million players, and this event is part of National Tennis Month, celebrating the game's physical and mental health benefits. The best part is that it is just $10 to join in. Registration is available online.

Earth Day activities at the Kalamazoo Nature Center

The Kalamazoo Nature Center is hosting a full day of free Earth Day fun from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M., including their first-ever Bioblitz, where you can team up on guided hikes to spot plants, insects, and wildlife.

There will be over 25 vendors, food trucks, kid-friendly crafts, and even a chance to meet animal ambassadors up close. You can also learn about climate change from researcher Dr. David Karowe or head to the farm to help with strawberry propagation and start your own patch. Admission is free.

Find the full details at naturecenter.org.

Land Conservancy of West Michigan Explorathon series

The Land Conservancy of West Michigan is kicking off its Explorathon series with a guided Lake Michigan shoreline hike on Saturday. It all starts at 8:30 A.M. at P.J. Hoffmaster State Park, with options for a shorter two-mile trek or a seven-mile adventure across multiple parks and preserves.

Along the way, you'll hear from naturalists and experts about the land's history, plus enjoy an afterparty with food and drinks at Gillette Visitor Center. Tickets start at $25 with proceeds supporting local conservation efforts and more outdoor events are planned all summer long.

Spring Clothing Swap at Midwest Movement Collective

Free fashion with a side of sustainability is taking over Grand Rapids this weekend with the 3 Witches Spring Clothing Swap happening Sunday, April 19 from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. at Midwest Movement Collective. This money-free, open-to-the-public event invites you to dig through racks of gently-used women's clothing, shoes, and accessories in sizes XS through 4X from athleisure to formal wear.

There is no even trade here, so whether you bring bags of clothes or nothing at all, you're welcome to take what you need and refresh your wardrobe. Any leftover items go right back into the community, with organizers donating to local groups and inviting organizations to reach out for support.

West Side Story full-stage production at Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra

Love, rivalry, and some of the most iconic songs ever written are taking center stage in Kalamazoo this weekend! The Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra is presenting West Side Story in a fully-staged production Saturday at 7:30 P.M. at Miller Auditorium.

From "Maria" to "Tonight", audiences will be swept into the story of Tony and Maria as the Jets and Sharks clash on the streets of New York. Get your tickets at kalamazoosymphony.com.

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