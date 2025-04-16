Morning Buzz: April 16, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

2025 Meijer LPGA Classic Tickets On Sale

Tickets are now on sale for the 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give. Come see some of the best female golfers on the tour, while enjoying amazing food and beverage options.

New this year, the Kraft Heinz Pavilion between the 17th green and 18th tee! This exclusive suite provides elevated hospitality with all-inclusive unique food and beverage items, plus tiered and lounge seating to see all the action.

And back again, the award-winning J. Brewers and Fredericks Hospitality Areas, with a premium all-you-can-eat culinary experience featuring local restaurants and breweries, and front row views of on-the-course action.

Ticket prices start at $10 for one-day general admission. Head to meijerlpgaclassic.com to get yours.

Charitable Union Needs Your Gently-Used Clothing Donations

Folks in and around Battle Creek have a great way to celebrate Earth Day with local non-profit Charitable Union. This organization has been giving clothes a second life, distributing good items, and responsibly recycling the rest for over 100 years, keeping tons of fabric out of landfills.

Las year, they gave away over 687,000 items and recycled 180,000 pounds of fabric! Now you can easily support their vital work. Donate your gently-used clothing and household textiles!

They welcome even items that are too worn or stained - just mark the bag "recycling". Donations can be dropped off in the pink bins at 85 Calhoun Street Monday through Friday from 11 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Rita's Italian Ice and Frozen Custard Opens New Location

Things are getting a little sweeter and a lot cooler in Grand Rapids today! Rita's Italian Ice and Frozen Custard opens in Breton Village.

Based in Bensalem, Pennyslvania, Rita's has become the world's largest Italian ice and frozen custard brand, with 575 stores in over 30 states.

The Italian ice is made fresh daily on site in a rotating selection of more than 80 flavors, plus so many more decadent frozen treats. The owners also run the store in Holland, making sure to spread "ice, custard, and happiness across west Michigan."

Brekky With D Bunny: Live on GRTV

Looking for a unique Easter event for the kids? Bamtalent, west Michigan's non-profit for black and underrepresented artists, presents a live broadcast of their original children's production, "Brekky With D. Bunny: Live on GRTV"!

The show offers a fresh take on a classic, while promoting self-pride and embracing differences. Catch this immersive "theatre for young audiences" show live from the Wealthy Theatre on Easter Saturday, April 19th, with doors opening at noon and the broadcast starting at 1 P.M.

Kids will enjoy a snack, a photo opportunity with the cast, and an Easter surprise! Tickets are just $5 and available now at bamtalent.org/easter.

Black Birth Exhibit Now Open at Muse GR

We are in the midst of Black Maternal Health Week, a time to raise awareness and focus on the disparities faced by black moms.

Every mamma should be able to get the best prenatal and birth care, no matter who or where they are. The Grand Rapids African American Health Institute, or GRAAHI, is hosting a special photography exhibit "Ujima: Capturing Collective Work and Responsibility in Black Birth" at Muse GR.

The gallery showcases the strength, resilience, and community surrounding black birth through talented local photographers Taniah Ingram and Sky Davis.

The show runs through Friday, April 18 and is open to the public from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M.

