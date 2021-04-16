Morning Buzz: April 16

1. There's still time for the kids to enjoy a virtual performance by the Grand Rapids Ballet.

Now through Sunday, stream a virtual performance of "Peter and the Wolf." It's an hour-long performance provided at no cost in which Grand Rapids Ballet apprentices and trainees perform alongside The Battle Creek Symphony.

Head to grballet.com to stream the show.

2. Macy's is bringing a new shopping experience to the Woodland Mall in Kentwood, Macy's Backstage.

It's a store within a store with offers and discounts on popular products.

Macy's Backstage offers convenient amenities like time-saving mobile check-out stations and three-way mirrors in fitting rooms.

They will celebrate the grand opening with giveaways for the first 200 customers.

The new store opens on Sunday.

3. Get your fill of cotton candy, elephant ears, and more at The Carnival Food Truck Drive-Thru at Rivertown Crossing Mall in Grandville.

Skerbeck Entertainment is serving up fair food favorites from the northeast parking lot in front of Dick's Sporting Goods.

The event is drive-thru only. You're asked to stay in your vehicle and wear your mask when giving your order. Cash and credit are both accepted.

The event will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 18.

they'll also be serving up food at the Spring Carnival at the Lakes Mall in Muskegon on April 22.

4. The candy brand Sour Patch Kids has done something it's never done before, released a new flavor.

They're holding a contest to see who can guess the new flavor, and the winner could win $50,000.

The Sour Patch Kids Mystery Flavor is now on store shelves.

Once you try it out, you can submit your guesses at mystery.sourpatchkids.com.

From now until July, the brand will be dropping clues on its Sour Patch Kids packaging, social media channels, in-store displays, and website.

People have until August 15 to submit their guesses.

5. Matchbox is going green, making sure even its toy cars have a smaller carbon footprint.

In an effort to get kids thinking about the environmental impact of driving, the toys will not only be almost entirely sourced from recycled materials but will be designed to mirror hybrid cars that are currently on the market.

Matchbox's first hybrid-inspired model is the Tesla Roadster. They'll be expanding its eco-car line to include hybrid models of Nissan, Toyota, and BMW, as well as an electric charging station.

All will be made available to purchase sometime this year.