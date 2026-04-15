Morning Buzz: April 15, 2026

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Jared Goff hosting youth football camp

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff is bringing the heat to West Michigan with a high-energy youth football camp designed for kids ages six to sixteen. Teaming up with FlexWork Sports, Goff and his coaches will lead a full day of skill stations, interactive drills, and up-close moments that make the game come alive.

The first hour will have a check-in, group assignments, and sponsor giveaways, with campers grouped by age. It happens this Saturday from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M. at West Catholic High School. Every camper scores a team photo with Goff, a limited-edition t-shirt, and take-home goodies. Click here to register.

Allegan County Community Foundation photo contest

The Allegan County Community Foundation photo contest is back and open, inviting you to show off the best of #AmazingAlleganCounty!

From lakes and forests to wildlife and community moments, photographers can submit their favorite shots now through April 26. Voting opens April 29 with three fun categories this year, including public choice, staff pick, and artist-selected winners.

Top photos score a $50 local gift card and the chance to direct a $500 grant to a local non-profit.

LaFontsee Galleries and Framing moving locations

A Grand Rapids art staple is turning the page with a fresh new address and a big celebration! LaFontsee Galleries and Framing is cutting the ribbon on its new Creston location this Friday at 3 P.M. with the Grand Rapids Chamber, followed by a free grand opening party Saturday from 6 to 9 P.M.

After nearly 40 years in the community, the gallery is moving into the historic former Creston Brewery Building, blending art, history, and a full-service frame shop all under one roof.

Grand Rapids pool pass opening dates announced

Free youth pool passes are making a splash again for Summer 2026! The grand Rapids Department of Parks and Recreation is offering free season passes for city residents 17 and under with registration open now through May 25.

Pools open June 6 with daily hours all week long except Mondays for cleaning. This year, everyone will need a season pass to enter - no daily rates. Adult passes will be available starting May 26 and new this year, you can link your ID instead of using a traditional pass card.

For more information and to register, visit grparks.info.

Comeback Job Fair

M.A.C. (Making A Change) is hosting the Comeback Job Fair April 18 from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M. at Baxter Community Center, connecting job seekers with felony-friendly employers ready to hire.

Attendees can explore real job opportunities, build skills with resume and readiness workshops, and tap into support from partners like the Healthy Homes Coalition of West Michigan and COFI. There are still openings for employers to be a part. Register online.

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