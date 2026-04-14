Morning Buzz: April 14, 2026

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Sneaker recycling drive at Tanger Outlets

Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids is celebrating Earth Day with a sneaker recycling drive that turns old kicks into something new. On April 17 and 18, this Friday and Saturday from 11 A.M. to 3 P.M., visit the Tanger Tent near J.Crew and drop off any used sneakers, any size, any condition.

Bring two pairs and you'll score a 20% off deal at stores like Under Armour, Old Navy, and Skechers. The shoes will be recycled through Sneaker Impact and transformed into materials for playgrounds and more.

Voting for next ambassadog now open!

Nine adorable canine finalists from across Michigan are vying for the title of Michigan Gas Utilities' "ambassadog" contest!

The winner will help spread an important message: always call 811 before you dig. Voting is open now through April 20, and you can cast your ballot as many times as you'd like. The top dog will be announced later this month and star in a year-long safety campaign.

Ludington Area Center for the Arts accepting exhibit submissions

Artists, it's time to serve up something deliciously creative as Ludington Area Center for the Arts announces a call for entries for its upcoming "Chew On This" exhibit!

This food-themed show runs October 1 through 31 in downtown Ludington and invites everything from playful to provocative takes on food and culture. Artists 18 and older can submit up to two pieces in a variety of mediums with an entry deadline of August 30.

Head to callforentry.org to apply.

Healthy Kids Day in Muskegon

Get ready to kick off the summer the healthy way as the Muskegon YMCA hosts its annual Healthy Dids Day at McGraft Park this Friday, April 17 from 5 to 7 P.M. This free, family-friendly event is packed with games, nutritious snacks, a mobile farmers market, and a preview of summer day camp fun.

The first 50 families will also get a $150 home chef meal kit gift card thanks to the Muskegon Food Collective and Trinity Health.

Demetria Taylor holding benefit concert

Blues powerhouse Demetria Taylor is taking center stage in Muskegon for a night that's as soulful as it is meaningful. She headlines a special benefit concert this Saturday, April 18 at 6 P.M. at Fricano Event Center, bringing her electric vocals and deep blues roots to West Michigan. The Mike Wheeler Band will join her for a show that supports the Killer Blues Headstone Project, which honors legendary artists by providing headstones for unmarked graves.

Fans can also grab a limited meet-and-greet experience to connect with Taylor before the show. For more details on the project and concert, visit killerblues.net.

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