Morning Buzz: April 13, 2026

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Tulip Time hosting potted bulb sale to benefit festival programming

You can help keep Holland's iconic blooms growing by bringing a piece of the festival to your own front porch! Tulip Time is kicking off its annual potted tulip sale, a fundraiser that directly supports the festival's programming and immersive exhibits.

Each pot comes with ten bulbs in a surprise color, and once they finish blooming, you can replant them to enjoy for years to come. Executive director Gwen Auwerda says the sale is a vital way for the community to sustain the cherished tradition of Tulip Time.

Orders must be placed online and picked up at the Holland Parks Department today or tomorrow, so act quickly if you want yours. Secure your order at tuliptime.com.

A.I. education program launching at Loutit District Library

Want to have a better understanding of what artificial intelligence is and how to best use it? You can master the future of technology at the Loutit District Library. The library is launching "Understanding A.I.", a comprehensive series of free programs starting tonight designed to help the public navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Guest experts will lead sessions on the ethics of A.I. in art, the practical uses of chatbots, and the specific economic impacts on local industries like manufacturing and healthcare in Ottawa County. Attendees will learn to spot misinformation, protect personal privacy, and participate in interactive challenges that compare human reasoning against artificial intelligence to see how they stack up against modern algorithms.

Sessions run from 6 to 7:30 P.M. tonight with three more sessions scheduled before the end of the month. You can see all dates at loutitlibrary.org.

Gilda's Club hosting wellness events

Gilda's Club Grand Rapids want to help you stay centered this month as they host special wellness events focused on healing and mindfulness. On April 13 and 27, psychotherapist Farid Alsabeh will teach techniques for mindful detachment to help break free from anxious thought patterns.

On April 24, the Healing Nest of West Michigan will provide free massages, reiki, and yoga for those navigating cancer or grief. All event are free to the community at their clubhouse on Bridge Street.

For more information and to register, visit gildasclubgr.org.

New cycling mural in downtown Kalamazoo

A new art installation is coming to a major downtown Kalamazoo getaway to celebrate the spirit of cycling! Bike Friendly Kalamazoo and Clark Logic have reached an agreement to paint a large-scale mural titled "The Joys of Bicycling" at 436 W Willard St.

The artwork will greet commuters and cyclists along N Westnedge Ave near the upcoming Kalamazoo Event Center. A call for muralists is expected to be released later this month, though specific application details have not yet been announced.

For more updates on the project, visit bikefriendlykalamazoo.org.

National Chill Out Day with Kona Ice

Kona Ice is turning Tax Day stress into a tropical break with the return of National Chill Out Day!

On Wednesday, April 15, the shaved ice trucks are serving up free cups as part of their mission of "no taxation without relaxation." Locally, neighbors can grab their free treat at 2464 Fuller Ave NE in Grand Rapids from 12 to 2 P.M.

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