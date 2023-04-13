Morning Buzz: April 13

1. Want your building or small business to display some fantastic art this fall? ArtPrize is looking for venues to act as gallery spaces.

ArtPrize will take place this year from September 14th through October 1st.

In order to qualify you must be located within the ArtPrize footprint, which can be found on their website, and ensure that a portion of their space is open for public access at no charge throughout the entirety of the show.

Venue registration opens today and ends on April 26th. Participating venues will be notified by June 2nd.

Venues can register at artprize.org.



2. The transportation security administration hosting a hiring event for anyone interested in applying for a job as a security officer at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

The event will be held April 19th through the 20th from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Grand Rapids Airport.

Those who stop by will receive information about full-time and part-time TSO positions and they'll also have the opportunity to complete multiple steps of the hiring process.

More information on the event can be found on the TSA's website.



3. Join the Grand Rapids Public Museum for their Collections and Cocktails fundraiser on May 4th at 6 p.m.

View selections from the museum's rocks, minerals, gemstones, and jewelry collection, with over 5,000 specimens, many dating back to 1854.

The celebration will also feature signature cocktails by New Holland Brewing and dinner accompanied by the stories and history of these artifacts.

Funds raised will support the museum's collection of over 250,000 artifacts and specimens.

Get your tickets at grpm.org/fundraisers.



4. See the nature center at Hemlock Crossing County Park transformed into a pop-up art venue. It's a collaboration hosted by Lakeshore Visual Arts Collective benefiting the Ottawa County Parks Foundation. The event is Saturday, April 29th from 5 to 8 p.m.

The show and sale feature work by 40-plus regional artists in a wide range of media. Aldo there will be live music, a cash bar, and great eats too.

There is a $10 suggested donation at the door and 10%-percent of all art sold will benefit the Ottawa County Parks Foundation.

Brian Lashoff, the longtime Grand Rapids Griffins Defenseman, announced he would retire from professional hockey at the end of this season.

5. Lashoff helped lead the Griffins to two Calder Cup Championships, 2013 and 2017, and was named team captain in February 2021.

The 32-year-old spent nearly all of his pro career in the Detroit Red Wings' system, first signing with the team as a free agent in 2008.

Lashoff will be honored during a ceremony prior to the Griffins' regular-season home finale on Friday. His final game will be Saturday’s Road Showdown with the Chicago Wolves.