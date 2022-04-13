Morning Buzz: April 13

1. The lineup for this year's Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens has just been released!

The 33-show series starts on Jun 12 and ends on September 18.

Marc Cohn and the Blind Boys of Alabama kick the season off on June 12 followed by Amos Lee with Neal Francis on June 17.

Tickets will go on presale for members from 9 a.m. on April 23 through midnight on May 6, during which people can save $5 per ticket.

The public can buy tickets beginning on May 7. Tickets can be purchased at etix.com and more information can be found at meijergardens.org.

2. Some of Broadway's biggest shows will be making their way to Grand Rapids next year. Broadway Grand Rapids has announced its 2022-23 season.

"Tootsie" will kick everything off in October, followed by the national touring debut of "Six."

"My Fair Lady" and "Hadestown" will hit the stage next spring, and the season wraps up with a two-week run of Disney's "Frozen" next July.

New season ticket orders will begin in June. There are three shows remaining in the current season.

For ticket information, go to broadwaygrandrapids.com.

3. The West Michigan Whitecaps had their home opener on Tuesday night.

They came out on top against the Lansing Lugnuts in extra innings. The great weather brought baseball fans out to LMCU Ballpark.

The Whitecaps started off the game with a home run, and they kept the Lugnuts on their toes by keeping the game tied up from the third inning on. They pulled ahead with five runs in the 11th inning, leaving them on top 11-10.

The Whitecaps are expected to play again on Wednesday at 12:05 against the Lugnuts.

4. It's time to get your game on because it's National Scrabble Day!

It marks the birthday of its inventor, Alfred Mosher Butts, who was born on April 13, 1899.

The game is now so popular, that it's sold in 121 nationals and played in 29 different languages. More than 150 million Scrabble sets have been sold. It was even made into a daytime TV game show in the 1980s.

People can enjoy playing with the family at home or playing online.

5. Nestle Toll House is stepping up the sweetness! The beloved cookie brand is coming out swinging this summer with its first-ever stuffed cookie dough.

The tasty treat will come in two flavors, chocolate chip cookie dough with fudge filling and double chocolate cookie dough with a salted caramel filling.

The cookies are so big that only four will fit in each package. So get your sweet tooth ready for the cookies releasing in July.