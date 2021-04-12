Morning Buzz: April 12

1. The Grand Rapids Griffins game set for Tuesday has been pushed back due to COVID-19 protocols. The Griffins will now play the Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Van Andel Arena.

If you bought tickets for the Tuesday matchup, they will be honored Thursday. Refunds can also be requested at the Griffins' website.

The Griffins also had to postpone their Friday and Saturday games versus the monsters in Cleveland and the Rockford Icehogs in Grand Rapids. Those games haven't been rescheduled yet.

The Griffins are 8-6-2-0 so far this season.

2. Wicked weather around West Michigan this weekend. In Gaines Township, there was actually a small tornado.

On Sunday, the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-Zero touched down at 4:18 p.m. and was only on the ground for one minute.

They say it ended up causing a bit of damage to a few homes there.

3. People are pretty split when it comes to going back to the office full time.

Many workers have gotten comfortable with their new set-up and don't want to go back to the office, at least not entirely.

49 percent of those surveyed prefer a hybrid schedule allowing them to split their time between the office and home.

Around a quarter of respondents say they're fine with making a full-time return to the office.

Even though only the remaining quarter says they want to keep working from home.

Nearly 35 percent are so hesitant to return to the office, they say if they are forced to go back full-time, they'll look for a new job that allows them to work from home.

4. Did you lose your taste and smell because of COVID? A couple of chefs have put together a new cookbook in hopes of helping these people.

The pair from Britain says they engineered their recipes to aid those with a missing or distorted sense of smell because that's a big factor when it comes to how things taste.

They're hoping to help stimulate a nerve, which triggers sensations when eating. Some recipes call for things like mint, cinnamon, and even wasabi.

Get a free digital copy of the book, "Taste and Flavour" from Life Kitchen.

5. An online gambling site is looking to hire a baseball fan who really likes hot dogs. The Casino review website, BonusFinder, says it needs someone to be its MLB Professional Food Tester.

The chosen individual will get paid $500 to eat hot dogs and watch baseball games at major league stadiums.

Applicants have to live in North America and be at least 21-years-old for the position. They also have to love the baseball stadium atmosphere, enjoy games, and be able to critique the quality and complexity of a hot dog.

If you think you can handle that, you can apply for the job on BonusFinder's website. Applications will be accepted through May 2, and a winner will be selected on May 5.