Morning Buzz: April 11

1. Golf and foodie fans alike, you can now purchase your tickets for the Meijer LPGA Classic For Simply Give.

J. Brewer's will be back in an expanded form that will include a new food experience, called Frederik’s.

The Frederik’s menu will change daily and feature products exclusive to the retailer's premium Frederik’s product line, including seafood.

To check out the various ticket options just head to meijerlpgaclassic.com.



2. West Michigan Works! is hosting the "Ag-Jobs-4-All" job fair on Thursday, April 13.

The focus will be expanding the agribusiness sector. The job fair will take place at the West Michigan Works! Holland Service Center features five employers hiring for 18 positions, including entry-level, middle- and high-skilled roles.

You do not need to register and should bring your resume. Be prepared to discuss your skills and experiences with potential employers.

3. No taxation without relaxation!

To relieve taxpayers of the stress associated with meeting the federal deadline, Kona Ice will be hosting its eighth annual national "Chill Out" Day.

They'll be giving out free shaved ice outside Baragar Realty on Fuller Avenue on April 18.

They'll be handing out free cups of tropical shaved ice to all who stop by from 2 to 4 p.m.

Find additional participating locations and times at kona-ice.com/chilloutday.



4. Grammy Award-winning recording artist, composer, and arranger Laurence Juber will be in Grand Rapids next week.

He'll be doing a performance lecture titled "From Guitarmanin To Beatlemania". His presentation will illustrate the history of the acoustic guitar and its role in music.

The event will be at the Gerald R. Ford Museum on April 20 at 7 p.m.

Register by going to fordlibrarymuseum.gov.



5. St. Cecilia Music Center is celebrating Mary Goodwillie Nelson as the 2023 recipient of the Legacy Award.

This award honors outstanding women who have helped to expand and enrich the cultural life of the Greater Grand Rapids community. The gala is on Saturday, April 29, and will include a performance by the Grand Rapids Ballet Junior Company, followed by a dinner and an awards ceremony.

To learn more about the evening just head to scmcgr.org.