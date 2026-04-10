Morning Buzz: April 10, 2026

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Griffins playoff ticket reservation packages available

The Central Division Champions, your Grand Rapids Griffins, are preparing for the division semifinals after securing the earliest playoff clinch in franchise history. While single-game tickets are not yet on sale, fans can secure the same seat for every potential home game with the Griffins Playoff Superpass.

This "pay-as-we-play" plan allows fans to reserve their spot at a discounted rate without upfront costs for games that have yet been determined. Plus, special group pricing is also available for parties of ten or more. Find full ticket and superpass information at griffinshockey.com.

Curtis Chin announces second leg of book tour

The Great Michigan Read started last fall with Curtis Chin and his memoir Everything I Learned, I Learned in a Chinese Restaurant . This statewide literacy initiative unites communities through the discussion of Chin's story about growing up Asian-American in Detroit, and if you missed the fall author tour, you have another chance to speak with Chin starting April 12.

Fans can attend free sessions in cities all around the state from Detroit and Ann Arbor all the way to Marquette in the Upper Peninsula, with stops in Muskegon, Lansing, Flint, and more. These stops will include moderated conversations and book signings.

While admission is free, pre-registration is required or recommended for several stops on the tour. Find full tour dates and registration information at michiganhumanities.org.

Bye Bye Birdie ASL performance at Calvin University

The Calvin Theatre Company is returning musical theater to the stage with a bold new reimagining of the classic musical "Bye Bye Birdie" that integrates American Sign Language directly into the lead role!

The character of Kim Macafee is portrayed simultaneously by two actors: one performing through ASL and the other through spoken word and song, to represent a single, unified character. This innovative approach brings a more inclusive way to tell the story of teen idol Conrad Birdie turning a small town upside-down in the late 1950s.

The production runs today and tomorrow as well as next Friday and Saturday at the Covenant Fine Arts Center, with two performances offering the full ASL interpretation for the entire show. Secure your tickets at calvin.universitytickets.com.

Scottville Clown Band fundraising for new bus

The Scottville Clown Band is celebrating 123 years of performing in fun clown costumes across Michigan while raising thousands of dollars for student music scholarships. To keep the tradition moving, the band has partnered with the community foundation for Mason County to raise $400,000 for a new tour bus. The current vehicle is ten years old and has logged thousands of miles transporting members and equipment to more than 30 shows a year.

As a 501(c)(3) non-profit, the band utilizes these performances to fund grants for middle and high school students to attend fine arts camps.

Contributions to the bus fund can be directed to the community foundation for Mason County at communityfoundationmc.org.

Lake Express ferry schedule begins May 1

A sure sign of Spring as the Midwest's only high-speed auto and passenger ferry is officially on the move! The Lake Express is preparing for the 2026 travel season. The vessel made its annual trek from its winter home in Milwaukee to its lakefront terminal in Muskegon just this week in anticipation of the May 1 kickoff.

The 2.5 hour crossing between the two cities provides travelers a fast alternative to driving around the lake and through Chicago congestion. Don't forget, starting June 1, the ferry will also offer a "Kids Ride Free" promotion that runs through the end of August.

For full schedules and ticket information, visit lake-express.com.

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