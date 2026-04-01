Morning Buzz: April 1, 2026

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Southwest Michigan Cares Fund raises $70,000

Our generous neighbors showed up in a big way after devastating tornadoes earlier this month. The Southwest Michigan Cares Fund now tops $70,000 raised!

More than 210 donors from across the region and beyond are stepping in to support recovery efforts after the March 6 storms that hit Cass, St. Joseph, and Branch Counties. The fund, activated just one day after the disaster, is sending 100% of the donations directly to organizations helping families rebuild and recover.

Community leaders say the goal has been moved again, now aiming for $100,000 as support continues to pour in. If you'd like to help, donations are still being accepted online at uwsm.org.

GRR donation boxes accepting gift cards for TSA staff

You might notice some new collection boxes near the security checkpoint at Gerald R. Ford International Airport. The airport is collecting donations to support TSA staff working through the partial government shutdown.

Community members can drop off gas, grocery, or restaurant gift cards valued at $20 or less in the donation boxes near the security checkpoint. Per federal regulations, cash and credit-affiliated cards like Visa cannot be accepted.

Mayors Riverfront Park Easter Egg Hunt

Spring fun is on the way as the annual egg hunt returns to Mayors Riverfront Park in Kalamazoo this Saturday from 2 to 4 P.M.

Families can enjoy two rounds of egg hunts at 2:30 and 3:15 P.M. with separate areas for younger children and older children. After the hunt, kids trade in their eggs for goodie bags filled with candy, toys, and the chance to score a golden egg with some local prizes.

There is plenty more in store with games, bounce houses, crafts, and photo ops with the bunny and the Kalamazoo Growlers mascot. It's free, happening rain or shine, with food available on site.

Feeding Broncos Easter meal

Feeding Broncos is hosting a free community Easter dinner tomorrow, April 2, at Western Michigan University. Head to the Dialogue Room at Kanley Chapel from 5 to 6 P.M. for a full holiday spread including honey ham, fried chicken, and macaroni and cheese.

The event is open to everyone with no income or religious requirements to attend. Supported by Portage Walmart and God's Kitchen of Michigan, this gathering aims to provide a hot meal and a sense of connection to the entire Kalamazoo community. Learn more about it at wmich.edu.

Brekky with D. Bunny: Live!

Grand Rapids is getting a fresh, funky twist on an Easter tradition this Saturday with "Brekky with D. Bunny: Live!" hitting the stage at Wealthy Theatre.

Doors open at noon with the live broadcast beginning at 1 P.M., and yes, you can also catch it from home on GRTV. The immersive, family-friendly show from Bam Talent puts a whole new spin on the classic Easter Bunny story with music, energy, and a message about self-pride and being uniquely you.

Kids in attendance will get a snack, a chance to meet the cast, and an Easter surprise to take home. It is free to attend. Learn more at the event's Facebook page.

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