Morenas Mini-Mony Day offering luxury elopements on Valentine’s Day

Get married and have a fancy ceremony in under an hour for just $50
Posted at 11:57 AM, Feb 07, 2023
Can't wait until spring or summer to get married? A luxury event venue in Kentwood is offering a simpler and more affordable option for couples who want to get married on Valentine's Day.

During Morenas Mini-Mony Day, Morenas Event Venue will be offering couples a place to elope in their new upscale space on February 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For $50, Morenas will offer an officiant, a choice of professional and recessional songs, and up to 15 invited guests. A photographer will also be on-site for couple to purchase pictures.

For more information and to register for your elopement ceremony visit morenasgr.com.

