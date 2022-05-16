More Life Mas Vida brings easy access healthcare to underserved communities

Studies have shown that blood pressure levels are consistently higher in African American and Hispanic populations than in white communities, and if left untreated, often can result in more serious issues down the road. Health providers believe that these populations throughout the country have a higher risk for chronic health issues, including high blood pressure, due to not having the same access to quality care and healthy foods as others.

In recognition of High Blood Pressure Education Month, Spectrum Health is giving the public a closer look at what is being done to raise awareness and ensure chronic diseases don’t go unchecked. Pedro Irizarry Plaza and Mary Negron with Spectrum Health’s More Life Mas Vida program explain how they're helping African Americans, Hispanic, and other populations in West Michigan gain a healthier lifestyle by providing easier access to quality healthcare.

More Life Más Vida is designed to help participants understand the status of their current health, the risk for diabetes and cardiovascular disease, and simple behavior changes they can make to positively impact their well-being.

Services include:



Free health screenings

Dedicated care team

Including a registered nurse and a community health worker

Health education

Physical activity and nutrition classes

Learn more by visiting spectrumhealth.org/mlmv, calling (616)-391-8943 (English) or (616)-391-6199 (Español.)

Medical Moment is sponsored by Spectrum Health.